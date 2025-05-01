Sammy Hagar’s Van Halen-fueled show rocks in Dolby Live premiere — PHOTOS

The Red Rocker’s most extensive performance commitment ever on the Strip, “Best of All Worlds” runs through May 17.

Michael Anthony, left, performs with Sammy Hagar during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Anthony, left, performs with Sammy Hagar during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd soaks in the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar, left, performs with Joe Satriani during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joe Satriani performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crowd soaks in a performance during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar, left, performs with Joe Satriani during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar, left, performs with Joe Satriani during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar, left, performs with Joe Satriani during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd dances during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Anthony, left, and Joe Satriani perform together during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Anthony performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd dances during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joe Satriani performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar performs during the “Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas” residency show at Dolby Live Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We felt at first the new song would be played last, as an encore, a thank and a goodnight. The title indicated as much.

But Sammy Hagar let it go at the top, playing the just-released ““Encore, Thank You, Goodnight” for the first time as the opening song in his premiere Wednesday night at Dolby Live.

The song and accompanying video christened a very Van Halen experience in the “Best of All Worlds” series at the Park MGM theater.

The show’s opening video shows Hagar waking from a dream and jotting down that very word, after Eddie Van Halen played a riff while Hagar was in deep slumber. Hagar was Van Halen’s front man from 1986-96, of course. He’s still at the top of his game, the caliber of rocker who can take a dreamt-up Van Halen riff to guitar genius Joe Satriani and say, “Can we do something with this?”

Of course. The new song opens with an riff that reminds of “Eruption,” then accelerate with the line, “Standing right there in front of me, like he’d never been gone. Over in a corner, we wrote this song.”

Thus opens a retro-rock production that runs at Dolby Live through May 17, Hagar’s most extensive performance commitment ever on the Strip.

Though wearing a knee brace on his left leg (playing through injury, in sports terms), the 77-year old Hagar still possesses the energy of his days with Montrose. The Red Rocker brings a robust, all-star band to this dance. Satriani, original Van Halen bassist (and still a soaring singer) Michael Anthony, drummer Kenny Aronoff, and keyboardist-singer Rai Thistlethwayte back Hagar throughout.

Hagar of course picks over the “Van Hagar” years, “Top Of The World,” “Runaround,” “Humans Being,” “Right Now” and the closing, “Love Walks In,” which knocks the David Lee Roth-era hit “Jump” off the set list as the encore. Hagar had not performed “Love Walks In” since 1993. “Amsterdam” from “5150” was uncorked for the first time since 2007.

Hagar did play some pre-Van Hagar gems. “Panama,” a Hagar favorite from any era, rocked the room. So “Ain’t Talking ’Bout Love,” during which pop firebrand Kesha showed up, unbilled to add some dash to the dance.

Rowdy spins through “There’s Only One Way to Rock,” “Heavy Metal” and “I Can’t Drive 55” pumped up the crowd, the band proud to perform everything note live on stage. No supporting tracks in this analog-inspired experience.

Hagar has toured the U.S. and Japan with a version of “Best of All Worlds,” but he says he’s done with the road now. It’s an only-in-Vegas show, a greatest-hits compilation, and the best of Sammy’s worlds.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.