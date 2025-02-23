Saquon Barkley leads Eagles’ rush on Wynn nightclubs

Members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles party at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas).

Saquon Barkley can’t be stopped.

This is true on the football field, or in a Strip nightclub.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ star running back led a celebration of Super Bowl champions at Wynn on Saturday night. Josh Sweat, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Nakobe Dean, Kenneth Gainwell, Thomas Booker IV and Mekhi Becton were among the ring-bearing champ descending on the resort.

The TD drive, as it were, opened with a private dinner at Delilah. The crew then moved to XS Nightclub, filing in at about 11:30 p.m. and hanging for about two hours.

Champagne and, yes, party cannons blasted over the crowd on a night The Chainsmokers were back on stage in their Wynn Nightlife residency series.

Customized touches included championship belts, a football-shaped cake and fake cash reading “2025 Champs.” And the team’s anthem, “Fly Eagles Fly” made its XS Nightclub debut.

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles covered the plus-1 spread, the game came in over the 49-point total, and the Eagles’ 18-21-point margin of victory paid 14/1 on the Station Casinos prop list. This was a crucial outcome among some recreational bettors …

