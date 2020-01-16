Scorpions ready for ‘Sin City Nights’ at Planet Hollywood

Dubbed “Sin City Nights,” a takeoff of the “Big City Nights” song and album the series opens July 4, with special guests Queensrÿche.

The Scorpions kick off a nine-show run at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 4. (Scorpions)

It’s not love at first sting, exactly, but Scorpions are returning to Las Vegas.

The enduring German rockers are set to headline a nine-show residency at July at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood venue. Dubbed “Sin City Nights,” a takeoff of the “Big City Nights” song and album, the series opens July 4, with special guests Queensrÿche.

Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at Ticketmaster.com/scorpionsvegas or at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Scorpions headlined the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel for five shows May 2016. Originating in Hanover, Germany, the band is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. “Love At Love at First Sting,” and “Blackout” were hit albums in the 1980s. Expect the band to play such hit singles as “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “No One Like You,” “Send Me an Angel,” “Still Loving You” and “Wind of Change.”

The band is also planning an album release this year. This will be the group’s first new release since 2015’s “Return to Forever.”

