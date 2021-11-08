Sebastian Maniscalco stars in robust 2022 Wynn comedy series

Sebastian Maniscalco is among the star headliners booked at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in 2022. ( Peggy Sirota)

Sebastian Maniscalco can find the funny anywhere, in his kitchen, from his living room, on a friend’s fishing boat. He even did a few minutes in the men’s room at Wynn Las Vegas a few months ago, marveling at how clean and well organized was the space.

Never has a tour of urinals been so entertaining.

But Maniscalco is more effective in the resort’s theater. The comic whose career has been busy and blooming over the past few years is anchoring Wynn’s impressive 2022 headlining series. His “Nobody Does This Tour?” performance is set to open Jan. 7-8, returning April 29-30 and May 28-29 (tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday)

Maniscalco is the first to the stage in the Wynn’s 2022 comedy roster. Whitney Cummings, Chris Distefano, Andrew Santino, Taylor Tomlinson, Tom Papa, Nate Bargatze, Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah and Demetri Martin follow through December 2022. Wynn is stepping into the area previously owned by Aces of Comedy at Mirage Theater, with top comedians dropping in every weekend.

Wynn Las Vegas President Brian Gulbrants says the upcoming year is showing promise.

“The Encore Theater offers our guests an unforgettable way to experience this incredible lineup of comedians,” the executive said in a statement. “We are thrilled they chose our stage to entertain audiences from around the world.”

Maniscalco sounds as if he’s planning an extended stay at the Wynn, which fits his style of comedy (and even fashion style, as he wore sharp YSL-branded leather jackets onstage in his most recent appearances).

“The Wynn has always been a hotel I’ve had my eye on, ever since they broke ground there,” Maniscalco said during a phone conversation from Mobile, Alabama, where he is filming “About My Father” with Robert De Niro in the lead role. “I loved what Steve Wynn did with the hotel, they had some great productions and had Garth Brooks there. But I was wondering, ‘When are they going to do comedy there?’ And in the last five years, they have really stepped it up.”

Maniscalco has hit the throttle since his performances three years ago at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2017-2018. During that run, he was cast in “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsece’s organized-crime epic, alongside De Niro and Joe Pesci.

He has been a recurring headliner at Encore Theater since May 2019. He also headlined VIP performances at the Event Lawn at Wynn’s Event Pavilion during COVID. Crowds of 150 caught those shows that, at the time, were rare on the Strip.

Maniscalco also throws his chief passions — comedy and food — into the mixer in “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” on discovery+. The new show is where Maniscalco went on a fishing expedition and wound up seasick for most of the episode.

He makes food prep and consumption funny, too.

“That idea kind of popped out of the pandemic,” Maniscalco said. “I’m not a self-proclaimed expert at all at food. I just wanted to kind of learn things that I was interested in when it came to the culinary arts, and we wrap 13 episodes around it. So yeah, that works.”

Maniscalco could have another mix of interests in Las Vegas, a culinary destination. It seems a natural that he would investigate that scene during his headlining run.

“You have so much in the restaurant world there in Las Vegas, at each hotel,” Maniscalco said. “And also, what I would like to do, which I’ve never done, is kind of find those local hangs outside the Strip. To kind of explore that.

“But yeah, I mean, the world’s my oyster, when it comes to that show. You could go anywhere.”

Maniscalco’s “Stay Hungry” concert special has been streaming on Netflix since January 2019. As a live performer, he has booked four shows at Madison Square Garden from Dec. 26-29. He’s previously sold out the famed arena four times, referring to New York as his “second home.”

If that’s the case, Vegas is maybe his vacation home.

The comic has become familiar with the city’s idiosyncrasies. He jokes of having to pay $10,000 just to hang out at the pool at they Wynn, which of course is not just a pool but the Encore Beach Dayclub experience.

“The audience really appreciates you talking about something that they’re living in, at the moment,” Maniscalco said. “For me, it’s like everybody goes to the pool in Las Vegas. Everybody sees what everybody else is seeing. My job is kind of to bring that onstage so we can all laugh about it together.”

Cool Hang Alert

