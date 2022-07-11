Sebastian Maniscalco to star in Strip comedy special

Top stand-up comic and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is filming two shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a Netflix special.

Sebastian Maniscalco is among the star headliners booked at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in 2022. (Peggy Sirota)

Pete "Big Elvis" Vallee performs at the Piano Bar at Harrah's Las Vegas in his first show back since the coronavirus shutdowns Friday, June 12, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pete "Big Elvis" Vallee acknowledges arriving fans at the Piano Bar at Harrah's Las Vegas before the start of his first show back since the coronavirus shutdowns Friday, June 12, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sebastian Maniscalco is filming his next Netflix comedy special from Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in September. (Peggy Sirota)

Sebastian Maniscalco is becoming more of a Vegas guy with every project.

The immensely popular stand-up comic and actor is filming two shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for an upcoming Netflix comedy special. The shows are 7 and 10 p.m. Sept. 17. The special’s title has yet to be announced.

“It’s been a long time since I can recall a comedy special really staking a claim in Las Vegas and making it a spectacle,” Maniscalco said in a statement announcing the special. “We’re going to class it up — a night to dress up, go out and see a show, Rat Pack style. So, grab your date, toast a martini to comedy or just come celebrate to not taking life too seriously for a night.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Sebastianlive.com.

The shows are Maniscalco’s first concert special since 2019’s “Stay Hungry.” Maniscalco has anchored Encore Theater’s strong comedy headlining series since ’19. He was a top draw at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2017-18. His long-running opening act (and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann) will continue to perform at Encore.

Maniscalco sold out Madison Square Garden again this year, along with packing Barclays Center, UBS Arena and Prudential Center. His November show at TD Garden in Boston surpassed his own record for the highest gross for a single performance comedy show.

In two performances in December at Chicago’s United Cente,r he set venue records for highest-grossing single-day comedy show, highest-grossing two-day comedy show and highest attendance for a two-day comedy performance. Maniscalco is easily the top-selling and top-grossing comedian in the venue’s three-decade history.

But even as he’s become a hot ticket in big arenas, Maniscalco has liked his dates at 1,500-seat Encore Theater. “I loved what Steve Wynn did with the hotel; they had some great productions and had Garth Brooks there,” Maniscalco said in November. “But I was wondering, ‘When are they going to do comedy there?’ And in the last five years, they have really stepped it up.”

A big, Elvis memory

Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee experienced a big Elvis moment nearly 40 years ago.

Vallee is among the longest-running performers of any ilk on the Strip, appearing at Harrah’s Piano Bar at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In 1983, he visited Vegas and caught up with his musician Eddie Richardson, who became like a father to Vallee and taught the young musician how to play bass.

Richardson was head of the kitchen staff at the then-Las Vegas Hilton in the 1970s and ’80s, in the days Liberace headlined the main showroom. That was originally Elvis’ theater, of course. One day Liberace’s band was in rehearsal, and Richardson and his friend and legendary maitre d’ Emilio Muscelli walked Vallee into the theater. “They said, ‘This kid can really sing Elvis. Can he sing some numbers with you?’” Vallee says. “I thought it would be a blast to sing in Elvis’ theater.”

Vallee led the orchestra through “Heartbreak Hotel,” “C.C. Rider,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “An American Trilogy.” The experience cemented Vallee’s passion for developing his own Elvis tribute.

“I must say, I’ve never forgotten it,” Vallee says. “It was priceless.”

Cool Hang Alert

Enjoy the instrumental surf stylings of Thee Swank Bastards at 9 p.m. Monday (and, every Monday) at The Golden Tiki. For ages 21-and-over. Leis and Hawaiian shirts unbuttoned to the naval are optional, but recommended. No cover. Toss some tips their way and watch the tide roll in.

