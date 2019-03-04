Seth Meyers to perform on Las Vegas Strip

Seth Meyers attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Meyers will host the program on Sunday night. (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

Seth Meyers is making his debut at Wynn Las Vegas in May.

The host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is performing two shows May 4, at 7:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. Meyers had previously been in the Aces of Comedy rotation at the Mirage.

An ex-“Saturday Night Live” cast member for 13 season who hosted “Weekend Update,” Meyers won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music for host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue. He was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2014, and in all has been nominated for 20 Emmy Awards and has hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards telecasts.

Tickets start at $49.40-$119.50 (minus fees) and are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the Wynn box office (702-770-9966) or at WynnLasVegas.com.

