‘Sexxy’ in the mix at Larry Flynt Hustler Club memorial

There’s one more Las Vegas bash for Larry Flynt.

The stage show “Sexxy After Dark” is center stage Friday night at the Larry Flynt Hustler Club for a celebration of life for the publishing giant who died Wednesday at 78.

Show creator, producer and star Jen Romas announced Saturday that plans are in motion for a party open to the public. “Yes, working on getting a proposal finalized!” Romas said in a text message. In responding to a TMZ post about the event, Romas said, “So honored. Larry Flynt is an icon and pioneer and his empire will live on.”

Anne Martinez is once more the production’s vocalist.The show is planning a memorial onstage, with balloons released from its rooftop party deck. As part of the evening, a Larry Flynt Remembrance Package will be available for purchase “for those who wish to enjoy a VIP experience mirroring Flynt’s lavish lifestyle.”

The vodka Flynt Goldfinger vodka cocktail is the signature drink. A DJ and photo ops are all in the master plan.

Doors are at 7:30 p.m., dinner at 8:30 and the show at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $50, groups capped at four guests. Social distancing and COVID protocols will be enforced (over Super Bowl weekend, Clark County officials shut down the club for 36 hours because of distancing violations). Hit vegashustlerclub.com for all the info.

