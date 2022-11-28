Shania Twain pays stealthy visit to Adele at Caesars

Adele called to Shania Twain after Friday’s show at the Colosseum, “Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!!

Shania Twain performs on opening night of her "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

An Instagram story screen grab of Shania Twain attending "Weekends With Adele" on Friday, Nov. 26, 2022. (@ShaniaTwain Instagram)

An Instagram story screen grab of Shania Twain attending "Weekends With Adele" on Friday, Nov. 26, 2022. (@Adele Instagram)

Shania Twain is one of the more recognizable people in all of entertainment. Unless she’s in a cowboy hat, in the crowd, at an Adele show.

Twain dropped into “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday night. But it wasn’t until hours after that Adele realized Twain was even in the room.

“Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you. I can’t believe you came to my show,” Adele posted a still on her Instagram story feed, showing Twain seated in the VIP section.

Twain responded on her own IG feed, “Thank goodness we didn’t make eye contact all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show.”

As it was, the only combustion was Adele’s Yamaha piano overtaken by flames during “Set Fire to The Rain.”

Twain has headlined at the Colosseum from 2012-2014, and Zappos Theater from 2019 through this past September. She is the first current or former Colosseum headliner to attend Adele’s show in Vegas. More are expected to follow, as “Weekends” is a place to be seen.

And, Twain ventured across the Strip to the Wynn during her holiday trip to town. She posted a photo on Thanksgiving, as she posed in front of the hotel’s multicolored, 16-foot-tall “Smiling King Bear” sculpture by the contemporary Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel.

“I’m feeling very grateful for everything happening right now,” Twain posted, as she preps for her upcoming “Queen Of Me” world tour. The series opens April 24 in Spokane and end Sept. 28 in Leeds in the U.K. No Las Vegas dates are scheduled.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.