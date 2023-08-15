Shania Twain returning for 24-show residency on Strip

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

Shania Twain performs on June, 7, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Shania Twain is returning to the Las Vegas Strip for a 24-show residency.

One of music’s most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time will perform “Shania Twain: Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!” opening at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 10, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency ‘Come On Over,’” Twain said in the release. “Performing in Vegas is a huge honor, and I love this theatre.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas. Presales begin Wednesday.

