Kats

Shania Twain returning for 24-show residency on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 5:47 am
 
Shania Twain performs on Wednesday, June, 7, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by ...
Shania Twain performs on Wednesday, June, 7, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Shania Twain is returning to the Las Vegas Strip for a 24-show residency.

One of music’s most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time will perform “Shania Twain: Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!” opening at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 10, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency ‘Come On Over,’” Twain said in the release. “Performing in Vegas is a huge honor, and I love this theatre.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas. Presales begin Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

