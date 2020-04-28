Shania Twain, Sammy Hagar among iHeartMedia broadcast headliners

The COVID-19 shutdown has achieved the seemingly impossible: bringing together Shania Twain and Puddles Pity Party.

Shania Twain and Nick Carter at the Black & White Ball. (Joseph Donato)

Shania Twain performs on opening night of her "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Shania Twain performs on opening night of her "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Sammy Hagar, left, shares a laugh with the media on the red carpet during the 24th Annual Power of Love Gala on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Larry Ruvo and Sammy Hagar are shown at Keep Memory Alive Events Center at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Friday, March 6, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Not in duet, but for the “Stay Home for Nevada” broadcast, set for 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday on iHeartMedia Las Vegas’ quartet of radio stations and on KSNV-TV, Channel 3. FM radio listeners can find the action on Sunny 106.5, Real 103.9, 93.1 The Mountain., and 95.5 The Bull.

The event is to benefit UMC Foundation/University Medical Center and the Salvation Army Southern Nevada.

Twain is the international country superstar booked in residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Puddles Pity Party is the very tall, operatic but otherwise silent clown performer who has headlined at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. The list of superstars either performing or appearing in video messages includes the Red Rocker Sammy Hagar, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys, David Copperfield, Lee Brice, Criss Angel, Jimmie Allen, Taylor Dayne, Mat Franco, Human Nature, Murray Sawchuck, and members of the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to open the benefit.

According to a news release announcing the broadcast, donations to the UMC Foundation/University Medical Center will be used for front-line workers. Donations to the Salvation Army Southern Nevada will provide services for community members in need as the organization has expanded shelter space and hours for serving 500-600 meals per day and has distributed more than 6,000 pandemic kits for the Las Vegas homeless.

Over the years Twain has headlined two theaters — the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater — and has become a fan of Las Vegas. She is to be introduced by Copperfield, a longtime friend. As she posted on Twitter, “Vegas has always taken care of me and now it’s time for us to take care of her!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.