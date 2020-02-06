Shania Twain’s new Las Vegas Strip dates in line with NFR

Twain has added 14 dates to her spirited production at Planet Hollywood, beginning Aug. 21 and continuing through the first week of September.

Shania Twain performs on opening night of her "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Shania Twain’s Zappos Theater party will continue through the fall. Her “Let’s Go” show, which features Twain Saloon as one of its backdrops, also will two-step with the National Finals Rodeo in December.

Twain has added 14 dates to her spirited production at Planet Hollywood, beginning Aug. 21 and continuing through the first week of September. She returns for six shows Dec. 2-12 (tickets for the new dates are onsale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, and those already on the books in March, May and June, are available at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas or at the Planet Hollywood box office).

Twain’s December dates are in line with the annual NFR, which drew 171,000 fans to Las Vegas in 2019, and sells out all 10 shows at the Thomas & Mack Center. Country artists and parties are front and center in Las Vegas during the NFR week, and Twain attended the 2019 event.

Twain’s announcement arrives on the 25th anniversary of “The Woman in Me,” her second studio album. The album has sold 20 million copies, and is peppered with such Twain favorites as “Any Man of Man,” “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

Those songs, along with such hits as “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “You’re Still The One,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” are highlights in “Let’s Go.”

Twain works the room freely as she’s backed by a seven-piece band and her octet of male dancers. In an interview prior to her receiving the Nevada Ballet Theatre Woman of the Year honor in January, Twain said, “I’m just appreciating, more than ever, my ability to get up there and run around and just be athletic. I’m really enjoying that, the interaction with the dancers, involving myself in the choreography and staging.

“When I get on the stage I am presenting, top to bottom, something that is me and it’s so satisfying.”

