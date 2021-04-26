Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, to headline for Wynn Nighlife

DJ Diesel might look familiar. He’s actually Shaquille O’Neal, set to headline for Wynn Nightlive’s clubs.

Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, performs at Rehab Beach Club on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Karl Larson/Kabik Photo Group)

Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, performs at Rehab Beach Club on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Karl Larson/Kabik Photo Group)

Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel gets the party started at JBL REMIX at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on October 09, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for JBL)

Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, spins at Alexxa's bar at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 (Joshua Wheat)

Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, is shown on a Wynn Nightlife post announcing his residency at the hotel. (@WynnNightlife)

Wynn Nightlife has added a towering figure in the DJ world, in the sports world and the real world, to its residency lineup.

DJ Diesel is Wynn’s latest superstar attraction. We also know him as NBA great Shaquille O’Neal. Find him at XS Nighclub and Encore Beach club

O’Neal is the latest in Wynn Nightlif’s to its ongoing list of star headliners, which the company has revealed on a conveyor belt of social media announcements. Previously, the company has announced The Chainsmokers, Kygo, David Guetta, Diplo and Major Lazer as resident DJ headliners.

Shaq-as-DJ Diesel has headlined over the past few years at Vegas dayclubs, including Alexxa at Paris Las Vegas (in which he is a business partner), the late Rehab at Hard Rock Hotel, Omnia Nighclub at Caesars Palace, and Encore Beach Club.

His headlining appearance at the Wynn pool party was chronicled in the two-part series “Shaq Life” on TNT in April 2020.

“When it comes to this DJ thing, I’m in the hole,” he says in the series. “Let’s say I get $20,000 a show. You know how much a plane costs? $50,000. Now I’m in the hole $30,000. So I ain’t doing it for money. It’s my adrenaline boost.”

