Shaq, Beckham hosting $7K F1 party on the Strip

Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham are repping Authentic Brands Group during Formula One weekend.

Shaquille O'Neal is shown at "The Event," a benefit concert for the Shaq Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

David and Victoria Beckham wait for the start of the Leagues Cup soccer match between the Inter Miami and Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Add a pair of superstars in their respective sports — though not auto racing — to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix events this November in Vegas.

Soccer legend David Beckham and NBA superstar and broadcast great Shaquille O’Neal will host a Saturday-night party at Club SI, a partnership of Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group, on the Strip. (Tickets are now available, at the accelerated price of $7,000 apiece, at sitickets.com/clubsi).

The exclusive experience and three-day hospitality suite at the Las Vegas Grand Prix are being set up in a re-fabricated venue next to the Flamingo. The total viewing and event package runs Nov. 16-18.

Beckham and Shaq are to appear Nov. 16. The platform provides a view of the race course’s front straightaway.

While hosting the party, Authentic Brands shareholders Beckham and O’Neal will participate in an open conversation about their renowned careers. They will also be on hand to chat up Club SI guests prior to the race start.

The viewing platform offers parties and celebrity appearances, with DJs and premium food and beverage concepts to be announced.

We also expect an announcement next month for the return of The Event, O’Neal’s annual fundraising concert, dinner and gala at MGM Grand Garden, this October.

