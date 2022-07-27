101°F
Shawn Mendes drops Las Vegas date in tour postponement

July 27, 2022 - 2:24 pm
 
FILE - Shawn Mendes arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020. Mendes has pulled the plug on the rest of his world tour, cancelling dates in North America and Europe so he can focus on his mental health, the singer-songwriter posted to social media Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Pop star Shawn Mendes is pulling off his road dates, including a scheduled Sept. 15 show at T-Mobile Arena.

The 23-year-old artist out of Canada says returning to live performances has worn him down. He has not specified the reason he’s cut all of his scheduled shows on his “Wonder” tour. He had originally canceled three weeks of touring this month for mental-health concerns.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Mendes wrote at the time, the post since deleted.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Mendes posted, “I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes’ 2018 single “In My Blood” centers on his struggles with anxiety. He also cut shows in 2019, citing vocal issues.

“we were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” Mendes posted. He also said he planned to continue to make music. “I promise I will be back as soon as i’ve taken the right time to heal.”

