She bought tickets to Josh Groban. Now she’s in the Strip show

Elisa Fiorillo was a Prince protege and is a huge Josh Groban fan. She’s onstage with the crossover artist at the Colosseum.

Elisa Fiorillo really wanted to attend Josh Groban’s show at the Colosseum this weekend. So did Groban.

Fiorillo is the Las Vegas-based singer who toured and recorded with Prince in New Power Generation from 2009-2014. She’s also a big Groban fan. As the wonderful vocalist said in her appearance Wednesday at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s, Fiorillo bought a pair of tickets to Saturday night’s show, just as they went on sale three months ago.

These ducats were to be an early birthday present to her hubby and adept bassist, Carlos Elorza. But Fiorillo was presented her own gift when she took a call from Vegas composing great Keith Thompson, who is contracting the singers for Groban’s choir.

Thompson asked Fiorillo if she wanted to sing in the show, and not from her seat. Groban is bringing a fully stocked, full-Vegas choir. It was (purple) raining good fortune on Fiorillo’s family.

Fiorillo now has extra-VIP position on stage. Elorza is seated with Fiorillo’s daughter, Olivia Dease. Everyone wins, especially Groban, whose show is packed with Las Vegas talented listed below. This should be a blowout, of the candles and the music.

Who: Josh Groban "Gems."

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday, May 16-17.

Where: Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets: Starting at $64.30.

Information: www.ticketmaster.com

Las Vegas orchestra: Aaron Robinson, Adrianna Shaw, Amanda Andreasen, Brandon Buckmaster, Cheryl Kim, Clare Birmingham, Crystal Yuan, Danny Falcone, Jennifer Hellewell, Jorge Maresch, Kristie Smith, Nathan Tanouye, Nicholas Carozza, Omar Shelly, Phil Wigfall, Rene Castellanos, Scott Jackson, Sveltin Belneev, Thomas Wright, Yunior Lopez.

Las Vegas choir: Elisa Fiorillo, Christine Shebeck, Katie Kern, Gret Menzies Gonzalez, Karalyn Clark, Caitlin Ary, Rachel Oliver-Cobbin, Ashley Gonzalez, Jason Martinez, Tyriq Johnson, Sam Holder, Paul Bradley, Ron Smith, Derek Adams, Gianni Mateo, Shane Petersen.