Sheeran serenades couple before shutting down Vegas show

The singer ambled into A Little White Wedding Chapel for Jordan and Carter Lindenfield’s ceremony.

Ed Sheeran performs "Magic" for Jordan and Carter Lindenfield at A Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday, Sep. 09, 2023. The recording star "crashed" the ceremony about two hours before canceling his concert at Allegiant Stadium for staging concerns. (Mark Surridge)

Ed Sheeran performs "Life Goes On" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ed Sheeran signs a ceremonial wedding for Jordan and Carter Lindenfield at A Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday, Sep. 09, 2023. The recording star "crashed" the ceremony about two hours before canceling his concert at Allegiant Stadium for staging concerns. (Mark Surridge)

Two hours before calling off his show at Allegiant Stadium, Ed Sheeran crashed a wedding in downtown Las Vegas.

Toting an acoustic guitar and joined by his backing singers, Sheeran ambled into A Little White Wedding Chapel at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for Jordan and Carter Lindenfield’s ceremony. The couple are from Austin, Texas. Carter is a chiropractor, Jordan a software developer.

Sheeran invited the newlyweds and the entire wedding party of eight to Saturday night’s show. Even during the afternoon event, Sheeran himself expected that night’s show to come off.

“Well, he was nice enough to gift us tickets after he crashed the wedding,” Carter Lindenfield said in a phone chat Monday. “He was going to put us on the guest list.”

The couple said they were approached two weeks ago by White Chapel reps asking if they would be OK with an unspecified celeb dropping in on their Vegas nuptials as “a PR stunt.”

The Lindenfields initially didn’t want that for their wedding day, but were convinced this person would be worth having on board.

They were not disappointed.

“We were in utter shock,” Carter said. “Never in our wildest dreams did we think Ed Sheeran, of all people, would would walk into that room.”

The group followed through with plans for dinner at Eiffel Tower and intended to attend the concert. They learned via e-mail blast that the show was off. They have been invited back to the Oct. 28 concert, and are likely to return as part of their extended honeymoon.

During the nuptials, Sheeran performed an unplugged version of his song, “Magical.” Sheeran posted a clip of the event on his Instagram page. It was the first time the song had been showcased on social media.

Sheeran also signed the wedding certificate as a “witness,” though the doc was reportedly ceremonial. The Lindenfields filed their legal certificate on Monday.

A Little White Chapel owner Cliff Evarts said Sheeran arrived for the Lindenfields’ service with security detail. The Rev. Diana Moran officiated.

Evarts purchased A Little White Chapel from its longtime owner Charolette Richards in November 2022. Richards had run the business since 1961. At the time of the sale, she estimated more than 1 million wedding ceremonies had been performed at the chapel on 1301 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The chapel is famous internationally for hosting celebrity weddings. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married at A Little White Chapel in July 2022. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married there in May 2019. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, and Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme are among the dozens of celebs to be wed at the chapel.

Evarts has several wedding-chapel interests downtown. He is founder and CEO of Vegas Weddings, which also operates Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and its connected Vegas Events Center on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Charleston Boulevard, taking over for veteran Vegas entertainer and venue operator Ron DeCar in November 2020.

The newlyweds are now part of a star-crossed Vegas weekend involving a pop superstar and a famous local wedding chapel.

“The people with Ed Sheeran convinced us we shouldn’t pass this up,” Jordan said. “They were really great at convincing us that we shouldn’t pass it up. So we said yes. It was magical.”

