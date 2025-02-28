‘Showbiz!’ Burlesque star headlines downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Murray Hill performed his first full show for an energized crowd at Plaza Showroom.

Comedian Murray Hill entertains the crowd at the Plaza Showroom in a show presented by Mavericks on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Murray Hill taught a few comedy lessons Monday night.

One is to make the trip to the stage a comedic opportunity. Enter through a side door in the showroom, meander through the crowd, “Where the hell are the stairs? How do you get to the stage? I’m new here.”

Another, shouting “Showbiz!” after a rim-shot makes any comment funny, if you sell it. Hill does, which is why he’s known as “Mr. Showbiz.”

A favorite in the burlesque and drag communities, Hill overtook Plaza Showroom in the first off-shoot show from Amy Saunders “Mavericks” production. A crowd of about 250 turned out in the vintage venue.

Hill joked about the room being comped-up, but they were jokes. Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said most of the crowd bought in. In these instances, the hope is those who did pay didn’t feel duped when Hill joked about papering the room.

The headliner was dressed for a night out, donning a black tux and cherry-red shirt. As advertised, Hill wielded Borscht Belt-inspired shtick, worked the room and sang a few tunes, ably enough. He was backed by a group of top pros known as Jordan Katz & The Stiff Gimlets (no relation, see the Z), though the focus was mostly on the jokes.

From behind the keys, Katz was a frequent foil. During a lapse, Hill called out, “Play something here!” All night, he waved his arms to the band for musical support.

Hill also tap-danced, qualifying, “For people under 30, this is tap-dancing!”

Melody Sweets, the ex-“Absinthe” Green Fairy, revived the Peggy Lee cover of “I Love Being Here,” from her show at Myron’s this month. Sweets also wore what is now her signature pink dress with blooming heart cape. After the number, she pulled a silk, red heart out of her top, “Ooh, look, Murray! I found a little love in my bosoms!”

Like Hill, it’s a throwback bit, drawing laughs, claps and cheers. Showbiz!

