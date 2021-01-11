Siegfried Fischbacher battling cancer in Las Vegas

Siegfried Fischbacher mourned the death of Roy Horn in May. Now he is in a battle against pancreatic cancer.

The surviving member of the legendary illusion team Siegfried & Roy is fighting pancreatic cancer in Las Vegas, according to sources familiar with the superstar’s condition who are not authorized to formally disclose specifics about his health.

According to international reports originating from the German publication Bild and independently verified, Fischbacher is seriously ill and at home in Las Vegas after having a malignant rumor removed in a 12-hour surgery in Las Vegas.

Fischbacher’s publicist, Dave Kirvin, declined comment.

Fischbacher, 81, reportedly underwent surgery in December. In the original Bild story, Fischbacher has told his sister Dolore, who is a Franciscan nun living in Germany, that he is in the care of two hospice nurses and has asked to be cared for at his Las Vegas home.

The sister is quoted in the pub and other published reports as saying, “I take my brother with me in every one of my prayers and I am deeply connected to him.”

In May, Fischbacher’s longtime stage and life partner Roy Horn died after suffering symptoms of COVID-19. Fischbacher’s most recent public appearance in Las Vegas was Aug. 26, at the dedication of Siegfried & Roy Drive at The Mirage.

The resort is home to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden, and where Siegfried & Roy headlined to sellout crowds for 12 years until Horn was dragged offstage by the big cat Mantecore (then known as Montecore) in October 2001.

During the sign dedication, Fischbacher was in high spirits. The Vegas legend was again the center of attention, in an unannounced event attended by just a few MGM Resorts officials and such friends as choreographer and director Kenny Ortega.

Remembering his legendary co-star and confidant, Fischbacher said that afternoon, “Sometimes I feel alone, at Little Bavaria, but I think of him being there, his smile, and he is with me. Everywhere I go, he is there, everywhere I turn, he is with me. Everything we had built there is built for us.”

