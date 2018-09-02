Siegfried & Roy, Ali manager back in the ring with ‘On Your Feet’

Siegfried Roy, Muhammed Ali manager Bernie Yuman is now backing an underdog musical dropping into the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. “On Your Feet’ is the soaring story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, running from Tuesday through Sept. 9 at Reynolds Hall.

Bernie Yuman is a co-producer of "On Your Feet," coming to the Smith Center on Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shot of Bernie Yuman's Muhammad Ali "Greatest Athlete of the Century" ring, shown during Keep Memory Alive's 21st annual Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Siegfried Fischbacher, right, talks about the white tiger attack on his partner Roy Horn as Siegfried & Roy personal manager Bernie Yuman looks on during an interview at Horn's home on Vegas Drive Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2003. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

Mauricio Martinez as Emilio Estefan and Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan are shown in the musical "On Your Feet." (Matthew Murphy)

Bernie Yuman knows how to hang with the greatest. He managed Muhammad Ali, and also Siegfried & Roy during the peak of their fame on the Strip.

Yuman is now backing an underdog musical dropping into the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. “On Your Feet’ is the soaring story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, running from Tuesday through Sept. 9 at Reynolds Hall.

But before the production was a hit on Broadway and on tour, it nearly set up for an open-ended run at the Tropicana. In 2009, Yuman was in talks with then-Tropicana owner and good friend Alex Yeminidjian to bring the project to Tropicana as an original Las Vegas musical, replacing “Folies Bergere.” The show fit neatly to the hotel’s then-South Beach theme.

“Then, to our misfortune, the recession hit Vegas,” Yuman said during a recent chat at The Palm restaurant at Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. “The next thing I knew, Gloria, Emilio and I were talking about The Great White Way.” After a seven-year development effort, the musical opened at Marquis Theater on Nov. 5, 2015.

Along with Christie Prades as Gloria and Mauricio Martinez as Emilio, the production touches Vegas history with director Jerry Mitchell (who directed “Peepshow” at Planet Hollywood) and cast member Jason Martinez (late of “Jersey Boys” at Paris Las Vegas).

Forever inspirational, Yuman says, “This is the story about a family from Cuba that lived in a little apartment in Miami, next to the Orange Bowl, and overcame every obstacle to realize the American dream. You learn what that dream means when you see this show.”

Knight statement ‘unfortunate’

R&B legend Gladys Knight issued a statement about her health Friday — saying she is fine. And yes, this statement was necessary.

Confusion about the superstar’s health stemmed from an interview that Knight, who has a home in Las Vegas, conducted with Detroit station WDIV-TV on Friday. Knight stopped to talk for a couple of minutes as she entered Aretha Franklin’s memorial service.

As she broke from the quick session, Knight said she and Franklin had discussed that they shared “the same disease.”

But Knight was referring to her previous bout with breast cancer, not pancreatic cancer, from which Franklin suffered. Nonetheless, the website TMZ posted a story with the headline, “Gladys Knight reveals She’s Battling Pancreatic Cancer,” before updating accurately that she was referring to an earlier, and different form of the disease.

“I’d like to clarify that Aretha and I discussed both of us having cancer, mine was stage 1 breast cancer and hers was pancreatic,” Knight, 74, said in a statement. “Due to early detection, I am cancer free and grateful for that. It is unfortunate that on a day we should be celebrating Aretha’s life and massive contribution to our world, a reporter who did not relay accurate information has missed the message.”

Leach event moved

Robin Leach’s celebration of life has been moved to Sept 28, not Sept. 27 as originally announced, at a venue on the Strip. It remains an invitation-only event. Email Anissa Christal at Anissa@Christal.com for RSVP info. A private event for family and close friends is still set for Sept. 2 in Las Vegas. Leach died Aug. 24 at age 76.

Brunson gives a hand

Poker Hall of Famer Doyle Brunson leads the list of celebs taking part in the inaugural Keep Memory Alive Texas Hold ’em Charity Poker Tournament on Sept. 21 at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center For Brain Health. The event, to be held in the KMA Event Center, is hosted by Jack Binion, son of casino magnate, longtime Horseshoe hotel-casino owner and World Series of Poker founder Benny Binion. Poker stars Daniel Negreanu (also a Poker Hall of Famer and six-time World Series of Poker champ), Barry Schulman (a two-time WSOP winner) and “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer are also in the field.

Along with a $500 buy-in for the tournament, guests can play roulette and take part in the silent auction, all to benefit the Ruvo Center. Register by calling (702) 263-9797 at www.keepmemoryalive.org.

Cool Hang Alert

More to come on this hang, but the former Eastside Lounge at Encore is once again home to live music — dueling pianos. The hotel just kicked off that series Friday night. Entertainer Michael Monge was the star of that venue for a couple of years until it closed to live music in September 2016.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.