Siegfried & Roy’s personal items going up for sale

More than 500 items from Siegfried & Roy’s two Las Vegas estates are being offered to the public through Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles.

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, stands next to his show business partner, Roy Horn, as they introduce one of their tiger cubs to members of the media during a press conference at their home, June 12, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Items for sale from Siegfried & Roy's Jungle Palace are shown in this undated photo. The legendary duo's personal items are onsale through Bonhams Los Angeles auction house on June 8-9. (Bonhams).

Siegfried and Roy’s personal belongings from their storied Little Bavaria and Jungle Palace retreats are going up for sale June 8-9, through Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles.

More than 500 items from the duo’s two Las Vegas estates are being offered to the public, with specifics at bonhams.com. From the company’s news release, the collection is “filled with treasures and mementos of their storied lives and travels around the world. The duo amassed a collection of jewelry, furniture, and decorative objects — ranging from Victorian English clocks to Japanese bronzes. Cartier necklaces, Breitling wristwatches, and other custom jewelry adorned with tigers or lions are also featured, along with one-of-a-kind artwork and collectables.”

Roy Horn died May 8, 2020, in Las Vegas because of complications due to COVID. He was 75. Siegfried Fischbacher died on Jan. 14, 2021, due to pancreatic cancer at age 81. The duo’s real estate at the two locations is not part of the sale. All proceeds are going to the SARMOTI Foundation, Siegfried & Roy’s personal charity.

Items offered for sale include:

— Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy, c. 1980s. Embellished with blue bugle beads to the collar and lapels and embroidered all over in a foliate pattern with silver sequins, rhinestones and faux pearls, the tailcoat was worn by Siegfried and the cropped jacket by Roy. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000.

— 18-Karat gold tiger head pendant with numerous round brilliant-cut diamonds and a ruby eye. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000

— Yellow diamond and diamond ring. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

— 18-Karat Cartier necklace with emerald and diamonds. Estimate: $60,000-$100,000

— Leopard spot pattern Tiffany & Co. porcelain tea service, comprising one tea pot, creamer, sugar bowl, seven cups, eight saucers, eight dessert plates and a cake plate. Estimate: $200-$300

— French Japanese Cloisonné gilt and patinated metal turtle-form clock (c. 1870-80). Almost certainly designed by Émile-Auguste Reiber for L’Escalier de Cristal, Paris. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000.

Siegfried and Roy met on a cruise ship in 1957 and began performing soon after at nightclubs and theaters throughout Europe. They also appeared at “Folies Bergere” in Paris in their early years.

In 1967, they moved to Las Vegas to take a specialty act in “Folies Bergere” at the Tropicana. They also performed two stints as a side act in “Lido de Paris” at the Stardust and also were featured in “Hallelujah Hollywood” at the original MGM Grand (now Bally’s).

S&R headlined in “Beyond Belief” at the Frontier for seven years before Steve Wynn hired the duo in 1988 to perform at The Mirage. They performed 5,750 consecutive sold-out shows from 1990 until Oct. 3, 2003, when Horn was dragged offstage by the giant white tiger Mantecore (then known as Montecore).

The duo worked through Horn’s recovery from the incident and also made frequent public appearances in Las Vegas. In August 2020, The Mirage dedicated Siegfried & Roy Drive to the duo, the street leading to the hotel’s main entrance. It was Fischbacher’s last public appearance.

