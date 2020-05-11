Siegfried: Roy’s urn ‘stays with me’ in Las Vegas

Siegfried Fischbacher says of Roy Horn’s urn, “I put it in our chapel. We discussed that during our lifetime.”

Siegfried & Roy were forever a team. That ampersand was a bridge connecting a legendary duo, who were rarely apart, as stage superstars and partners in life.

This is true even after Roy Horn’s death on Friday at age 75 from COVID-19. Siegfried Fischbacher says he plans to keep Roy’s urn in the chapel at the duo’s Little Bavaria estate in Las Vegas. Fischbacher says Horn has already been cremated.

“His urn stays with me,” Fischbacher told the German publication Bild in an interview published overseas Sunday night. “I put it in our chapel. We discussed that during our lifetime. Roy never let his mother Johanna’s urn and that of our deceased animals be buried, but kept them in his bedroom. ”

Fischbacher said during the phone chat, “I’m sitting in the chapel that Roy built for me on our Little Bavaria estate, between his and my house. I feel peace because Roy fell asleep in peace. And he’s still with me no matter where I turn.”

Fischbacher did have a final moment with Roy, who spent the last 12 days of his battle against COVID-19 at MountainView Hospital.

“Yes, that’s a great comfort. I drove to the clinic with our former show assistant Lynette Chapell,” Fischbacher said, referring to the regal woman who portrayed The Evil Queen on stage and was an invaluable assistant and confidante to the duo. “When I saw him through the glass, I knew immediately that he wanted to go. In a world without pain. (Siegfried cries). I was able to thank him. For a fairy-tale life that we have built together.”

Fischbacher said he will remain in Little Bavaria, rather than move back to the original Bavaria in his native Germany.

“I’m not coming back. Roy built ‘Little Bavaria’ for me; I will never leave that. He is everywhere. In the house, in the garden.”

Fischbacher turns 81 on June 13. There is to be a celebration for Horn then.

“Yes, I prayed for that. Now there will be a commemoration for Roy on this day, in our chapel, with all our employees,” Fishcbacher said, “including the former ones from the “Siegfried & Roy” show.”

Fischbacher says he still feels Horn’s presence.

“He has now walked through the gates of heaven, but his soul has stayed with me,” Fischbacher said. “Little Bavaria has now become a monument to friendship. And Roy’s home remains forever.”

