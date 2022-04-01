Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to spotlight Vegas in Grammys show

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are shown in their Silk Sonic residency production at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The show is a rapid-paced return to the disco/R&B era of the 1970s. (John Esparza)

Carrie Underwood performs during her premiere at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Ralph Larmann)

Dennis Blair is shown at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Grammy Awards show is casting a light on its temporary home Sunday night.

The telecast will open with Las Vegas Strip resident headliners Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood (separately), among several stars to feature Vegas in their performances.

Silk Sonic, the Bruno Marks-Anderson .Paak funk/R&B act, is opening the broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden. There is no announcement of the song they’ll perform. We’ll wager it’s “777,” the ode to Vegas that features the line, “I’m ‘bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll.”

According to a statement Thursday by the Recording Academy, Underwood, John Legend, J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings “will showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast.”

Underwood is currently performing at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Legend opens his series at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on April 22.

Meantime, Foo Fighters reportedly have pulled out of the show. The band was also originally booked to perform during the telecast. But according to a report in Rolling Stone, Dave Grohl and the surviving members of the band are not planning to appear after drummer Taylor Hawkins died last Friday.

At this writing, neither Foo Fighters nor Grammys officials have confirmed the band’s plans for Sunday. The band has formally canceled its entire 2022 tour schedule.

Previously announced Grammy performers include Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr, Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler.

Can slow down

Lionel Richie was a late scratch from the lineup (to use a baseball term) Wednesday at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Richie subsequently canceled his shows Friday and Saturday, citing back pain, rescheduling for Aug. 19-20. He expects to return as scheduled Wednesday night.

“I’m sorry to say that I have to reschedule my shows this weekend,” Richie said in a statement. “My heart was so excited to see you All, but my back is not cooperating. Can’t wait to be ‘back’ in Vegas performing for my fans next week.”

Vegas rockers out

The Killers and Imagine Dragons won’t be performing at Sunday’s Grammys show. Neither band is nominated this year. The Killers are prepping for their shows April 15-17 at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan, leading to their upcoming world tour. Imagine Dragons are playing the Capital One JamFest in New Orleans on Sunday, one of the Final Four “March Madness Festival” events at Woldenberg Park in the city’s upper French Quarter. The band is playing Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 10.

Eleven up

“Absinthe,” celebrates its 11th anniversary next week. The farcical, raunchy circus experienced kicked off at Caesars Palace’s Roman Plaza on April 1, 2011. We remember the original Spiegeltent, and the original Gazillionaire. Both have since been replaced, but the production still runs at high velocity at 14 shows a week. “Absinthe” remains the best production show I’ve seen in Vegas, and that’s no joke.

Line!

The sharp-witted comic and songwriter/musician Dennis Blair took the stage at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas on Wednesday night and said, “I want to dedicate this song to my charming wife, Peggy …” A voice from the audience called out, “Keep your wife’s name OUT of your mouth!”

The place came apart. The shout was from Mark Cohen, host at The Comedy Cellar at the Rio, in his first Composers Showcase and making it count. Both comics are at the Comedy Cellar at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Warwick adds a night

Dionne Warwick has tacked on a Wednesday show next week in her Stirling Room series at the Stirling Club. This is a one-shot opportunity for a Wednesday show. Warwick’s long-range schedule is unchanged, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Doors at 6:30 p.m., full bar and special menu items, pre-show.

Guess who lives in VegasVille

The actor Dennis Haysbert (“Major League,” “24,” “The Unit,” Allstate Insurance commercials). Haysbert was hanging with ex-Chicago drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Danny Seraphine at Monday’s Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns show at the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro. Haysbert was recognizable for his familiar face, and also for the “DH”-logo hat he wore to the show. Very friendly, had a great time in his first visit to “The Healing.”

Haysbert has lived in town for about three years. I met him in October at The Biletnikoff Foundation event at Paris Las Vegas. He’s a live-music fan, and, as such, our paths should cross again.

Great Moments in Social Media

Rock legend Gene Simmons of Kiss has started a “Joke of the Day” entry on his official Twitter page, @GeneSimmons. His first pass: Wife says to the Husband, “I want to be cremated!” … Husband says to Wife, “How about Tuesday?”

That, from the late, great Buddy Hackett.

Cool Hang Alert

The Vegas-tinged version of an off-Broadway favorite, “NEWSical The Musical,” opens its three-week run at Majestic Repertory Theatre on Friday night. We understand there is a good take down (metaphorically) of Adele in this show. Big ups to Majestic founder Troy Heard for all of his inspired programming. “NEWSical” runs 8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, with additional shows Thursdays-Sundays, through April 24. Tickets are just $40, and ya gotta love the Arts District.

