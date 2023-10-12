Sir Rod says not to-knight to Saudi Arabia show

Rod Stewart opted against playing Saudi Arabia, posting, “I’m grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia.”

Rod Stewart on March 26, 2016. (Denise Truscello)

A video screen-grab of Rod Stewart is shown at Red Rock Resort during the 60th-birthday celebration for Jill Fertitta, wife of Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta. (Courtesy)

There is a nobility with this knighted rock star.

Rod Stewart is following his conscience over his bank account, declining an offer to play Saudi Arabia. A Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner since 2011, Stewart announced his reasons Thursday on Instagram.

“I’m grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices — women, the LGBTQ community, the press,” it continued. “I’d like my choice not to go… to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change.”

The details and terms of Stewart’s appearance have yet to be reported.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are not afforded state-recognized rights in Saudi Arabia, where same-sex sexual activity is illegal and punishable by up to life in prison.

Stewart also said recently he had been offered $1 million to play Qatar, but also declined for that country’s history of human-rights violations. Homosexuality is also illegal in Qatar, punishable by up to three years in prison.

The 78-year-old Stewart is one of rock’s biggest stars, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee as a soloist and a member of the Faces. He also boasts the longest unbroken theater residency of any headliner currently playing Las Vegas.

Carlos Santana pre-dates Stewart as a residency headliner, opening at the then-Joint at Hard Rock Hotel (the Theater at Virgin Hotel today) in 2009. But Santana ended that two-year run in 2011, moving to House of Blues the following year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.