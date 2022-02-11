Smith Center not so fast to allow maskless audiences

Smith Center President Myron Martin is shown after the ceremonial dimming of the ghost light 482 days after it was turned on at Reynolds Hall on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo)

The governor is ready to lift the state’s mask mandate. But The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is not.

Guests will continue to be required to wear face covers and show proof of vaccination status at The Smith Center’s primary venues, Reynolds Hall and Myron’s, at least for now. This is the ongoing policy at The Smith Center even as Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday lifted the mask mandate in public spaces throughout the state.

Ticket-holders for shows at both venues should expect to follow the existing requirements at The Smith Center, until officials at the performing arts center determine their own pandemic-safety policies. Fans should expect to be masked and show proof of vaccination at upcoming performances by the great songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman through Saturday at Myron’s, and also Las Vegas Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 4th and 5th Symphonies on Saturday at Reynolds Hall.

The Smith Center President Myron Martin said Thursday that lifting the venues’ mask requirement is not as simple as merely following the governor’s directives. Broadway touring shows at Reynolds Hall are under contracts requiring specific COVID-safety protocols be in place. Those measures typically require the audience be masked.

“We are digging into our contractual obligations right now,” Martin said Thursday afternoon, about four hours after Sisolak’s announcement. “We just need to make sure we abide by what we have signed with these touring Broadway shows. Instinctively, I think we’ll be able to lift restrictions soon. But we have to see if shows are allowing mask-less performances in other cities while they are on tour.”

The pandemic is still undercutting live performances, of course. The most recent touring show to play Reynolds Hall, “My Fair Lady,” dropped five shows in Orange County because of a COVID outbreak before playing Las Vegas from Jan. 25-30.

A key component in setting policies at The Smith Center is that touring productions at 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall are under Actors’ Equity contracts. The union would need to be involved in talks to change the parameters of performing during a pandemic.

Martin is also contacting touring artists booked at Myron’s. If an artist has signed to play the cozy, 240-seat room with a masked audience, both sides would need to agree to change the requirements. Martin also needs to consider the crew working both venues when deciding how and when to shift safety protocols.

Across the country, The Smith Center is most in line with Broadway theaters, in terms of operations, architecture and genre of performances. Martin, acutely aware of Broadway trends as a Tony Awards voting member, referred to the recent lifting of mask mandates statewide in New York.

Just as N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end of the state’s mask policy, Broadway theaters reaffirmed their own directives to require masks and proof-of-vax through April 30. There is obviously no appetite on the Great White Way to risk progress of productions that have seen improved sales even during the omicron surge.

The Broadway League, the trade group representing producers and theater owners, has posted that all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew and theater staff at least through the end of April. This is regardless of the governor’s own policy decisions.

“When you see that, you are reminded how important it is to protect cast, crew, employees, everyone in the building,” Martin said. “But I’m optimistic we will be able to go through this uncharted territory and have a safe environment for our shows. There is a lot of nuance involved in this process.”

And if we have learned anything, pandemic policies and nuanced decisions don’t always mix.

No masking Luke’s zeal

A man who is without question ready to drop the mask is country superstar Luke Bryan. The “American Idol” judge and first-time Strip resident headliner opens his run at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday night.

Bryan opened a Zoom news conference Thursday morning by announcing, “Nevada just lifted its statewide mask mandate, so we can drink beer and party in Vegas like we’re supposed to.” Then he laughed. This seems like a good-time show, performed between Bryan’s trips to the blackjack tables.

Goodman’s two-teamer

Oscar Goodman is visiting two Las Vegas sportsbooks on Friday, which for him is a good way to start the day (especially if you toss in some Bombay Sapphire martini action). Goodman is due to bet the Super Bowl between 9:30-10 a.m. at Westgate Superbook, where in years past he joined the late broadcast personality and sports-betting expert Brian Blessing for a radio chat before wading to the counter.

Following that appearance, Goodman is also heading to Circa Sportsbook for an interview on VSiN sports network. Last year, we piggy-backed Goodman’s bet that Antonio Brown would score a touchdown for the Buccaneers. Maybe Brown is on this year’s list of prop bets, but I haven’t found him.

Cool Hang Alert

An original Pip? A former Prince backing singer? And the woman who portrays Kelvis? All of that, and more, Monday night at The Nevada Room. It’s Kelly Clinton-Holmes hosting, Bubba Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Prince protege Elisa Fiorillo in a special Valentine’s Day edition of “The Sit In.” Dinner is at 6:30, show at 8 p.m. It’s a big-fly event, $75 per person, $135 per couple (not including fees), a six-course supper, glass o’ Champagne and entertainment included. Go to vegasnevadarooms.com for info.

