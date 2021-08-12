104°F
Smith Center to require COVID vaccine or tests for events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2021 - 4:45 pm
 
The Smith Center will require proof of a COVID vaccine or negative test to attend events starti ...
The Smith Center will require proof of a COVID vaccine or negative test to attend events starting this fall. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Smith Center President Myron Martin said proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests will be required of anyone entering the center’s two venues — Reynolds Hall and Myron’s (formerly Myron’s Cabaret Jazz).

“We plan to require everyone who steps in the building to be vaccinated or tested,” Martin said in a text Friday. “Employees, artists, vendors, and audiences.”

Martin added that details about the policy would be provided, but the directive would be enforced when The Smith Center reopens.

Frankie Moreno restarts Myron’s on Sept. 14. Brody Dolyniuk’s “Symphonic Rock Show” on Oct. 1 is the first event to return to Reynolds Hall.

Concert giant AEG Presents announced Thursday those attending events at venues AEG owns and operates, including ones in Las Vegas, will have to produce proof of having received the COVID vaccine.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

