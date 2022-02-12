Smith Center’s verdict: No masks required

The Smith Center President Myron Martin says patrons won’t be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination after all.

President and Chief Executive Officer Myron Martin at The Smith Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

President and Chief Executive Officer Myron Martin at The Smith Center on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“The Band’s Visit,” winner of 10 Tony awards, including the 2018 award for Best Musical, comes to The Smith Center Feb. 15-20. (Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade)

It took a minute, or rather about 24 hours, but The Smith Center has arrived at its ongoing pandemic safety policy. No masks or proof of vaccination will be required at Reynolds Hall or Myron’s, effective right now.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Smith Center stated, “In light of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s lifting of the mask mandate for indoor venues and after carefully reviewing its contractual obligations with performers and touring shows, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it will no longer require patrons to wear masks or show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry into Smith Center theaters. However, there may be exceptions if and when touring shows add COVID-safety protocol requirements.”

The Smith Center President Myron Martin said, “We are very pleased to follow the governor’s lead. We have waited a long time for this.” In a separate conversation, Martin stressed he and his team had been hard at work since just after Sisolak’s short-notice announcement Thursday. Initially, The Smith Center’s existing policies went unchanged. But a shift was on the horizon, it was just a matter of when.

Martin said the delay was to allow the center to enact due diligence with upcoming shows, artists, producers and unions. That means no masks or proof-of-vax are required for Saturday night’s Las Vegas Philharmonic performance of Beethoven’s 4th and 5th Symphonies at Reynolds Hall, and songwriter-pianist Jim Brickman’s show at Myron’s.

“It has always been our highest priority to ensure comfort and provide the safest environment possible for our artists, employees and patrons,” said Martin. “Before we lifted any restrictions, we needed to consult with our numerous entities to ensure a successful transition.”

The Smith Center’s guest-facing, vaccinated employees will remain masked as they interact with the public before, during and after performances. Backstage COVID protocols, including regular COVID testing, are unchanged.

Martin said that certain touring productions may still request COVID-safety protocols, such as asking (rather than requiring) patrons to wear a mask during a performance.

“We will honor these individual show requests on a case-by-case basis and will make patrons aware of these unique performances before they attend their show,” Martin said.

“The Band’s Visit” is the first Broadway touring show to play Reynolds Hall since the governor’s directive was announced. That show has requested that patrons “kindly” wear masks for their shows, which run from Tuesday through Feb. 20.

The Smith Center encourages personal choice. The venue supports patrons who choose to wear a mask, even when not required by the state or the venue. As Martin said, “If you’re more comfortable wearing a mask during a show, we support your choice.”

