Kats

Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 6:56 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2024 - 7:17 pm
Rick Harrison, seen in January 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison is seen at Chapels at the Pawn in February 2020 in ...
Corey Harrison of History's "Pawn Stars" is shown in this photo from June 2014. (Review-Journal ...
L to R: Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee Russell from HISTORY's "Pawn Stars." (Photo b ...
Adam Harrison, one of the sons of “Pawn Stars” creator and co-star Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39.

Harrison PR rep Laura Herlovich confirmed Adam Harrison’s death was from an overdose, and he was discovered Friday.

Herlovich issued a statement on behalf of the family:

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

No other details have been provided. TMZ was first to report the younger Harrison’s death.

Adam Harrison was not a figure on the History hit series, which premiered in 2009 and also stars Harrison’s oldest son, 40-year-old Corey Harrison. Adam Harrison reportedly worked at Gold & Silver Pawn for a time but has not recently been employed there, according to reports.

Rick Harrison had two sons with his first wife, Kim, Corey and Adam. He has a son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy. He has three daughters, Sarina, Ciana and Marissa.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

