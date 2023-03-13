71°F
Kats

Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 1:04 pm
 
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on ...
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele is reportedly committed to extending her series this year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

But exactly when “Weekends With Adele” would return is still to be determined.

Sources familiar with the production indicate Adele could perform in the venue’s opening from August through the first week of November. There is also a possibility of her restarting as early as June. There is a three-week opening in the Colosseum’s schedule running from the end of Jerry Seinfeld’s two-night run on June 10, through Garth Brooks’ return July 6.

Performing the show three times a week, more in line with other Vegas residencies, is also being considered. The show’s sound checks have run Thursdays, ahead of Friday and Saturday ticketed performances.

Adele’s current series ends March 24-25. Much of the production’s technical infrastructure is reportedly staying in place, or will be stored in the venue to allow for the show’s return. This is typical protocol for shows planning to extend, with existing production elements ready to run.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

CARTOONS: What Democrats really think about Biden 2024
Las Vegas Strip headliner David Blaine injured, continues show
Las Vegas luxury home of Ponzi schemer trades hands
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Lady Rebels’ NCAA Tournament seeding, 1st-round foe set
Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas? There are ways it could happen
Beyoncé adds second Vegas ‘Renaissance’ show
Bruno Mars extends Las Vegas Strip run
Achtung Baby: U2 coming to the Sphere
Showman Kenny Davidsen’s vintage-Vegas hang turns 10
Wynn’s ‘Awakening’ retooling amid sluggish sales
