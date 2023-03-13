Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars

Adele could perform in venue’s opening from August through the first week of November. There is also a possibility of her restarting as early as June.

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele is reportedly committed to extending her series this year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

But exactly when “Weekends With Adele” would return is still to be determined.

Sources familiar with the production indicate Adele could perform in the venue’s opening from August through the first week of November. There is also a possibility of her restarting as early as June. There is a three-week opening in the Colosseum’s schedule running from the end of Jerry Seinfeld’s two-night run on June 10, through Garth Brooks’ return July 6.

Performing the show three times a week, more in line with other Vegas residencies, is also being considered. The show’s sound checks have run Thursdays, ahead of Friday and Saturday ticketed performances.

Adele’s current series ends March 24-25. Much of the production’s technical infrastructure is reportedly staying in place, or will be stored in the venue to allow for the show’s return. This is typical protocol for shows planning to extend, with existing production elements ready to run.

