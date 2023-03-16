60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Sources: Adele sets June return to the Colosseum

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2023 - 1:10 pm
 
Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in t ...
Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on ...
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Adele performs opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (John ...
Adele performs opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele is looking at a summertime extension.

We are confidently informed the recording superstar is set to return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 16-17. We anticipate her also performing in the fall, ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Adele’s schedule beyond March 24-25 is not yet confirmed, but we are holding to that intel. Of course, these dates could still shift. But I am hearing Adele is fully committed to extending at Caesars.

Elsewhere, the show has been splashed with memorable moments. Friday night, the superstar serenaded Sacramento newlyweds Evan and Gaby Koris.

Adele also signed Gaby’s wedding dress, which she was wearing at the time.

The two salon owners were married in Las Vegas earlier in the day at the Caesars Palace chapel.

“Fan girl is a movement. It just goes through your body. You don’t know what you’re doing,” Gaby told Sacramento NBC affiliate KRCA. “People are asking, ‘What was she saying?’ I blacked out. It’s just all the good things coming toward us.” Evan added that Gaby is “the best thing ever so I wanted her to have the best.”

“And I think Adele is second to none,” the groom said. “I think she is the voice of this generation. So I really wanted her to sing at our wedding. How that was gonna happen, no clue.”

Evan also said, “I was thinking three letters, OMG, like this is really happening.” And yep, they had a honeymoon in Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
2
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
3
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
4
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
5
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars
Sources: Adele plans ‘Weekends’ extension at Caesars
Usher extends residency at Dolby Live
Usher extends residency at Dolby Live
U2 set to make more money per show than any Las Vegas artist in history
U2 set to make more money per show than any Las Vegas artist in history
REO Speedwagon plans ‘Hi Infidelity’ series in Las Vegas
REO Speedwagon plans ‘Hi Infidelity’ series in Las Vegas
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
’It feels good’: Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in chilly Las Vegas
’It feels good’: Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in chilly Las Vegas