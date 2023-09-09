Sources: Aguilera to kick of Voltaire residency on NYE

Pop superstar Christina Aguilera is reportedly set to open a new show at The Venetian’s chic club on New Year’s Eve.

Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new show at Planet Hollywood on June 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )

Christina Aguilera arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Xtina is turning the calendar at Voltaire at The Venetian.

We’re talking about Christina Aguilera, naturally. We’re reliably hearing from those familiar with booking at the hyped hotspot that the “Dirrty” superstar is planning to headline the venue Dec. 31. A show on Dec. 30 is also possible.

Aguilera’s NYE performances are to lead into an extended run of between 16-20 dates through next April. Hotel officials are not yet formally confirming this information, classifying it as a “rumor.” But our intel indicates Aguilera is indeed bound for the new club.

Aguilera’s set of prospective dates are in the same range Kylie Minogue has booked to open the club. Minogue has signed on for 20, opening Nov. 3-4 and continuing through Nov. 10-11, Dec. 8-9, and Dec. 15-16. The show breaks then for a production switch as Aguilera moves in.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s self-titled debut album. The long-ago Mouseketeer headlined then-Zappos Theater (today’s Bakkt Theater) in the summer of 2019. Her “XPerience” was a celebration of female empowerment.

The message fits the development of Voltaire, as both of the club’s announced superstars are female. Aguilera and Minogue also share a devoted, international LGBTQ fan base.

“There are so many double-standards that as women we have been asked to live by, but I don’t think it’s a matter of shaming anybody, straight males include,” Aguilera said in a 2019 interview. “It’s a matter of having a think piece, and opening the door to that conversation.”

Minogue sold out 20 dates over two sales periods in the 1,000-capacity club, and is booked through May 4. She wiped out the first 10 dates in 4½ hours on Aug. 9, even with multiple crashes to the ticket site (the UrVenue ticket site has since been dropped in favor of Ticketmaster).

Minogue’s next 10 dates went up Aug. 17, and sold out within 30 minutes. We are not ruling out an even longer run for the 55-year-old “Padam Padam” hitmaker.

Those general-admission tickets started at $200 (not including fees). Table seats started $1,000 for a two-top, with a $600 table-spend minimum, with groups of up to eight per table being sold. The table minimums run from $500 for a two-top, to $3,200 for an eight-top. These fees are outside the base ticket prices for seats at the tables.

It is expected Aguilera, 42, will be around those price points, as Voltaire generates hype toward New Year’s Eve.

