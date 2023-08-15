102°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Sources: Post Malone to rock new Strip resort on New Year’s Eve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2023 - 12:17 pm
Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov ...
Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in do ...
Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, B ...
American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

Post Malone ringing in New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau Las Vegas has a nice ring to it.

Expect the inventively tattooed “Rockstar” singer to play the fancy venue Dec. 30-31, according to sources familiar with the theater’s planning.

Outside of the Malone performances, Fontainebleau is certain to draw top-level headliners, with reports of Justin Timberlake playing an invite-only show at the resort in mid-December.

Hotel officials, however, have not yet confirmed any entertainment plans at the resort. The company responded to questions about Malone and Timberlake through a statement from a Fontainebleu Las Vegas rep:

“For 70 years, Fontainebleau has been synonymous with world-class entertainment and globally celebrated artists. In December, that legacy of excellence comes to the Strip. We look forward to announcing a lineup of unforgettable, precedent-setting entertainment experiences at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

The company was founded with the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach in 1954. Keep the radar up for further announcements.

The Fontainebleau theater is to seat 4,200 and is in an exclusive booking partnership with heavyweight entertainment company Live Nation, the leading concert promoter in Las Vegas. Given the company’s superstar-laden residency roster, an extended series from Malone is not out of the question.

Malone most recently in Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in November. His greeting to fans is often, “My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’m here to play (crappy) music and get (messed) up.”

The 28-year-old recording star gained national attention on the SoundCloud streaming platform with the 2015 single “White Iverson,” reaching No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Malone followed with his first No. 1, “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage. He hit the top spot in 2018 with “Psycho” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” soundtrack. In 2019, “Circles” made it to the top spot.

Malone’s album’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (2018) and “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (2019) went to No. 1. Nicki Minaj, SZA, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Meek Mill, Halsey and Future are among his adventurous collaborations.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
2
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
3
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
4
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
5
CARTOONS: Alexander Graham Bell can’t believe what phones are used for these days
CARTOONS: Alexander Graham Bell can’t believe what phones are used for these days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas president Cliff Atkinson stands for a portrait inside of the Virgin Hot ...
New Virgin president plots Center Bar return
By John Katsilometes / RJ

Cliff Atkinson is looking to the future, but fondly recalls a famous signature bar from yesteryear. The bar may return.

More stories
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Resort vet taking over Virgin next week
Resort vet taking over Virgin next week
Best in fests: a comprehensive guide to Vegas music festivals
Best in fests: a comprehensive guide to Vegas music festivals
Sebastian Maniscalco still has firm grip on the Strip
Sebastian Maniscalco still has firm grip on the Strip
From the Copa to Gaga: Tony Bennett’s legendary Vegas career
From the Copa to Gaga: Tony Bennett’s legendary Vegas career
Sammy Hagar planning Sammy’s Island in Las Vegas
Sammy Hagar planning Sammy’s Island in Las Vegas