Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies

U2 is enjoying its time at the Sphere, while Adele is loving her shows at Caesars Palace.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Adele (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

Pop superstar resumes her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Pop superstar Adele (Raven B. Varona)

We’re confident the Sphere will host a superstar production in January. Someone already familiar with the venue.

U2 is expected to extend its series at the Sphere at least into January, according to sources familiar with the venue’s bookings. The “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” series is currently on sale through Dec. 16.

And, informed sources report, Adele is planning an extension of her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace by 24 shows/12 weekends in ‘24. She has four weekends remaining on her original dates, ending with Nov. 3-4.

We anticipate announcements within the week on both shows.

At Voltaire, Christina Aguilera went on sale Friday for her residency at the chic nightspot. Her on-sale posting was coupled with what was, in effect, the announcement of her January to March dates.

In addition to Dec. 30-31, Aguilera is booked for eight dates Jan. 5-6 through March 1-2. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer has sold out all of her GA tickets and about 50 percent of table seats.

Residing in the “On Hold” category is Post Malone at Fontainebleau Theater. We feel an announcement is in the offing of his shows over New Year’s Eve weekend. We also feel the 3,800-seat theater will be glorious, and a major player among residency venues on the Strip.

