Sources: U2 sets MSG Sphere opening date; Garth Brooks tickets on sale Monday

Bono, left, and The Edge of U2 perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Country music star Garth Brooks, right, smiles at wife and fellow performer Trisha Yearwood while answering questions about the duo's Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena Friday, June 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

U2 and Garth Brooks are not touring together in 2023, but the superstars are planning to headline in Vegas. Plans for both acts are coming into focus.

Sources with knowledge of U2’s series at MSG Sphere report the band will open Sept. 29-30. That timeline indicates the venue itself opens on that weekend, with no activity planned prior. U2 is reportedly setting up 12 shows, all Fridays and Saturdays, over non-consecutive weekends.

The band’s frontman, Bono, has hinted fairly obviously the band’s general intentions to play Vegas next year. He told “The Brendan O’Connor Show,” hosted by the popular Irish media star, this week, “I can’t announce Vegas, you’d have to shoot me! But if it happens, I can promise you it won’t be like anything you’ve ever seen in Las Vegas or anywhere, ever. There’s no place yet big enough. For us to go, it has to be something that no one’s ever gone before.”

He might be referring to that imposing, round thing behind The Venetian/Palazzo.

The Brooks residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, previously reported in this space, is expected to go onsale Monday morning. The series opens in late-March, just after “Weekends with Adele” is scheduled to close.

Brooks has said he wants Trisha Yearwood to join him onstage in Vegas. Fans have responded positively, and also deafeningly, to her participation in shows at Allegiant Stadium and Dolby Live.

