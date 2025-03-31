Sphere production grows by a half-dozen shows

Unity is growing by six shows, as demand is so high, at Sphere.

MLB legend Greg Maddux would rather be on the links than the A’s staff

Sphere's Exosphere shows an image of "Unity" performing this August, September and October. (Keiki-Lani Knudsen)

“Unity” at Sphere is already expanding it horizons.

Citing a blossoming demand, the electric-music adventure has added six dates, Sept. 19, 29, 26, 27; and Oct. 17-18. These shows are in addition previously announced performances Aug. 29, 30 and 31 (presale and ticket info is available at 10 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday at unityxsphere.com).

“Unity” is the first artistic partnership between Insomniac, which produces the annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; and Tomorrowland, which stages massive festivals in Boom, Belgium, featuring several electronic dance-music artists. According to a news release describing the show, “‘Unity’ will take attendees on a journey through iconic dreamscapes like Tomorrowland’s Planaxis, Adscendo, and Orbyz fused with Insomniac’s Beyond Wonderland, Escape Halloween, and Electric Daisy Carnival.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.