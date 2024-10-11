Sphere’s first EDM production balloons to a residency

Afterlife’s “The End Of Genesys” featuring Anyma has added Jan. 10-11 to the previously announces dates Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 1.

EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Michael Drummond)

EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Sam Neill)

It started as a rare, one-off show at Sphere. Now it’s the bulbous wonder’s first EDM residency.

A-round here, Sphere’s eight EDM shows represents a residency run. Also announced Friday is the full lineup of talent joining Anyma, which is the solo project of DJ and producer Matteo Milleri. Tiesto, Adriatique, Amalie Lens, Camelphat, Charlotte De Witte, Dixon, Mike Dean, Rampa, Sebastian Ingrosso, Argy, Cassian, Kevin De Vries, Chris Avantgarde, Rebuke, Layton Giordani, Massano, Parisi and Script are those announced artists.

Tickets start at about $2oo on TicketMaster.com, up to around $2,000.

Milleri is half of the Italian music production and EDM duo Tale of Us. Milleri is also Afterlife Records’ co-founder. NYE is his Las Vegas debut.

Famous for mixing music, technology and art, Anyma is celebrated for the album “Genesys” and “Genesys II” and groundbreaking live shows.

The artist says, “Anyma is my creative self-expression, blending music, art and immersive realities to explore the next phase in the realm of consciousness. Physical and digital creations merge to become a singular enlightening field of experience: ‘Genesys.’”

Afterlife prides itself on evolving as “a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations,” according to a release announcing the show. Special guests are promised. Anyma has previously collaborated with such top EDM artists such as Grimes, Sevdaliza and CamelPhat.

The Afterlife shows have played around the world. The EDM events have been booked at such venues as Roman Theatre of Orange in France, Parc del Forum in Barcelona, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Caja Magica in Madrid, La Defense Arena in Paris, Miami Marine Stadium during Miami Music Week, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Hippodrome of San Siro in Milan. The New Year’s 2023 show was staged at Hippodrome Chile.

“The End Of Genesys” fills a slot at Sphere during the Eagles’ break from the venue. The legendary rock band is off from Dec. 13-Jan. 17.

