Sphere’s ‘Postcard’: Hourlong, multiple times a day

The demographic shall be “earthlings.”

The MSG Sphere has defined its redefining, anchor theatrical experience. As reported here last week,”Postcard From Earth” is that show, an hourlong production premiering in October. “Postcard” is to run multiple times per day, 365 days per year.

The show will “offer a unique perspective on the magnificent beauty of the Earth,” says a company release. Production is ongoing. The show play to 10,000 seated ticket-holders. Pricing will start at $49, not including fees. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday Pacific time at thespherevegas.com.

This is the second production announced for The Sphere, following “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere,” which opens in the fall, likely late-September, with specific dates to be announced.

“Postcard” is under the “Sphere Experiences” umbrella. Long-term, the company plans more adventures in the “Experiences” model.

The production takes advantage of all The Sphere’s video and audio technologies. MSG Entertainment Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan is confident in this venture.

“We are redefining the future of entertainment through Sphere,” Dolan said in a statement. “Sphere provides a new medium for directors, artists, and brands to create experiences that cannot be seen or told anywhere else, and Sphere Experiences are just one of the ways we will use the venue’s technologies to engage the senses and transport audiences to places both real and imagined.”

The project is a partnership of the company’s Sphere Studios creative operation that has been working on the show at The Sphere prototype in Burbank, and a “acclaimed storytellers,” as the company describes.

“Postcard From Earth” was originally developed by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, who directed “The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser, who won the Oscar in the title role. What Aronofsky’s role would be in the Las Vegas project has yet to be spelled out. Aronofsky is a major name in the film industry, nominated for Best Director for “Black Swan,” and also as director of “The Wrestler,” with Oscar-nominated performances from Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei.

The Sphere promises wildly inventive, advanced production technology. From The Sphere’s descriptions:

— An LED display inside the main bowl that envelops the audience for fully immersive visual environment. This is said to be highest resolution LED screen in the world.

— A Sphere Immersive Sound system, billed a the most advanced concert audio system in the world. This system employs variety of technologies, including beamforming, which enables audio to be directed to specific locations at a volume that remains consistent – from point of origin to destination. This system allows multiple forms of content to be delivered simultaneously. People sitting in different seat sections could hear different sounds. The idea is to enable the sensation as slight as a whisper in a theater-goers ear.

— Multisensory 4D technologies, including 10,000 immersive seats with an “infrasound haptic system” that will use deep vibrations so guests can feel the rumble of thunder or a roaring motorcycle. Sphere will also utilize environmental effects, changing temperatures, the feeling of a cool breeze and familiar scents.

These effects will be featured through The Sphere’s theatrical shows, beginning with “Postcard.”

“‘Postcard from Earth’ will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities,” Dolan said, “and we look forward to having audiences experience it at Sphere this fall.”

