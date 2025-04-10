Sports-themed strip club opening across from Virgin Hotels

Sports and adult entertainment is merged at Player’s Strip Club Sports Bar, across from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, on Paradise Road.

The marquee for Players Strip Club & Sports Bar on Paradise Road is shown on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Lianne Heck)

Just four days after Centerfolds Las Vegas shut down, its replacement will be open for business.

Players Strip Club & Sports Bar has announced its soft opening Friday, leading to its grand opening May 2. The new club is planning adult entertainment, sports (spectator not participation) and “social fun.” The club sits across from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas at 4416 Paradise Road.

“As Las Vegas continues to evolve as a major sports hub, the need for a venue that merges adult entertainment with live sporting action has never been greater,” according to a news release explaining the change in concept. Locals are allowed free entry on Friday. The venue features 10 85-inch TVs and a 20-foot-long TV wall.

“This is more than just a strip club—it’s a destination where sports enthusiasts and adult entertainment fans can unite for a one-of-a-kind experience,” Players Strip Club Regional Manager Shaun McDivitt said in a statement. Lianne Heck, the former GM of Centerfolds, is now director of operations and business development at the new place.

Centerfolds operated for about a decade after taking over the famed Club Paradise adult club, which had opened in 1994. Under its original brand the club was famous for attracting sports and entertainment celebs spilling over from Hard Rock Hotel.

