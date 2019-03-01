St. Baldrick’s ready to get bald on, off Las Vegas Strip

Ed Conte, a crew member for Cirque du Soleil's "Zumanity," gets his head shaved during the St. Baldrick's head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research outside the New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, March 10, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Time to team up, fellow baldies.

Brian and Lynn McMullan and McMullan’s Irish Pub are hosting their 13th annual St Baldrick’s Foundation Shave event all day Saturday at their hot spot on 4650 W. Tropicana Ave. (just west of The Orleans).

A year ago, Brian and Lynn established Team Kyra, in memory of their daughter, Kyra, who died in 2007 from a brain tumor at age 2½ and was the inspiration for the annual event.

“Kyra is the reason we got involved in St Baldrick’s shave events,” Lynn says. “We believe that research saves lives.”

Lynn McMullan will be shaving her head for Team Kyra banner for the second straight year. The team has adopted the #redshoesforkyra hashtag, honoring Kyra’s favorite footwear. “Kyra used to wear the cutest red high-top boots. My friend suggested it would be fun for Team Kyra to wear red shoes in her honor. Many of the shavees, volunteers and guests will be wearing red shoes in her honor.”

McMullan’s is partnering with several businesses in the March head-shaving campaign. Those taking part include Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel (March 7), Nine Fine Irishmen/Brooklyn Bridge on March 9, Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits and Sons & Daughters of Erin (March 16), and Founder’s Academy and Herbs & Rye restaurant (March 30). This year’s collective goal is to raise a record $8.5 million.

Yours truly will join Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque” as co-host of an hour of shaving at McMullan’s from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Such media types as Gerard Ramalho, Kim and Dana Wagner from KSNV Channel 3; Brian Loftus and Sherry Swensk from KLAS Channel 8; and KLUC 98.5-FM’s Chet Buchanan and Spence. Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton Holmes; “Starsky and Hutch’s” Huggy Bear, Antonio Fargas; Jennifer Romas with the Sexxy cast of Westgate Las Vegas are also scheduled to emcee.

A personal note on the March 9 event, a former Las Vegas elected official will perform my shaving at New York-New York (more about this odd coupling next week). This is my seventh straight year of shaving it down. To support, go to my St. Baldrick’s donations page. All donations go to the Foundation for research and treatment of childhood cancer.

I will accept any donation (those exceeding $100 get a shout-out on my personal Twitter account), and also any leads on stylish fedoras. Otherwise, to get involved, visit www.StBaldricks.org, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Vimeo.

