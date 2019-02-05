Steely Dan returns to Venetian Theater on Las Vegas Strip

Donald Fagan continues the robust musical legacy of Steely Dan that lost co-founder Walter Becker to esophageal cancer in September 2017.

Donald Fagan at opening night of Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Chips" at The Venetian on April 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik Photography)

Donald Fagan at opening night of Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Chips" at The Venetian on April 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik Photography)

Steely Dan, today fronted expressly by Donald Fagan, is back at the Venetian Theater this spring. Announced today, “Reelin’ In The Chips” runs April 24-May 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster or The Venetian box office.

Fagan continues the robust musical legacy of the jazz-rock band that lost co-founder Walter Becker to esophageal cancer in September 2017. The band played nine dates the previous spring at The Venetian’s Opaline Theater.

Fagan will lead a musically satisfying run through the band’s familiar cuts dating to its 1972 origin. He’s backed once more by top musicians Jon Herington (guitar), Connor Kennedy (guitar), Keith Carlock (drums), Freddie Washington (bass), Jim Beard (keyboards), a four-piece horn section and three backup vocalists.

Previous Strip shows have ditched such high production elements as stage smoke and pyro in favor of musical intricacies, and The Dan’s fans don’t seem to mind at all.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.