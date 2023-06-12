Steve Aoki, USAF fighter jet flyover all part of Game 5 pre-party plan

Steve Aoki has played many Strip nightclubs, and is performing at Toshiba Plaza on Tuesday ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Steve Aoki’s father, Rocky, founded the Benihana hibachi restaurant empire. The superstar DJ plans to stir up some fire before the Golden Knights’ pursuit of the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.

Aoki, a Vegas resident superstar DJ and resident, in fact, is to perform at 3 p.m. from Toshiba Plaza before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

Aoki’s performance will conclude with a flyover of a pair of F-35 fighter jets stationed at Nellis Air Force Base.

Aoki is a groundbreaking headliner at such Strip nightclub and dayclubs Hakkasan, Omnia and Wet Republic. The 45-year-old performer has also appeared on video and also as as siren-cranker during Golden Knights’ games.

Las Vegas performer and recording artist Angelina Alexon is the game’s featured artist. Alexon performs at the Paris, Mirage and Rampart Casino, among other Las Vegas resorts. Her single “All We Need” will be sampled during the action at T-Mobile.

