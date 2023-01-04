Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala

Aerosmith frontman is no longer being promoted as an honoree of the Ruvo Center’s Power of Love gala

Steven Tyler presents the award for song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith are shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM, April 6, 2019. (Katarina Benzova)

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ross Halpin)

Rock star Steven Tyler is officially out of the upcoming Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Power of Love Gala.

Tyler’s manager Larry Rudolph confirmed Wednesday that Tyler will not attend the event, set for Feb. 18 at MGM Grand Garden. Tyler continues to battle undisclosed health issues, and is not expected to make any public appearances until at least this spring.

Rudolph said Wednesday that Tyler continues to rest following some recent health concerns. The entertainment exec said, “Steven’s doctor’s have instructed him to take care of himself, but he will be back this year.”

Last month, Aerosmith canceled the final six shows of the “Deuces Are Wild” residency at Dolby Live. The band announced the dropped dates incrementally, ending Dec. 7, citing the 74-year-old Tyler’s poor health. But he had still been part of the Power of Love’s promotional campaign until this week.

By Tuesday, however, Tyler was no longer appearing on marketing materials for the gala.Tyler was announced last September as the night’s leading celebrity honoree, alongside philanthropist John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of the John Paul Mitchell Systems hair-care company.

The link to the announcement of that pairing on the Cleveland Clinic’s official website has been removed. There is also no mention of Tyler on the Keep Memory Alive website’s link to this year’s gala, though DeJoria’s name as an honoree remains on the site.

Ruvo Center co-founder Larry Ruvo offered no comment Tuesday when asked about Tyler’s status for the gala.

Power of Love officials now need to act quickly to find another superstar honoree for the annual charity event, which has raised millions for Alzheimer’s research since it began 25 years ago.

The developments come a week after Rolling Stone reported that Tyler was being sued by a woman who claimed he had an illicit sexual relationship with her over three years, beginning when she was 16 years old. The claims date to 1973, when Tyler would have been 25 or 26 years old.

According to reports, the lawsuit was filed Dec. 27 by Julia Misley, under a 2019 California law allowing adult victims of childhood sexual assault three years to file lawsuits for decades-old instances of assault. Saturday was the deadline to file such claims.

Tyler was to be the latest in a line of highly prominent, international celebrities to be honored at the Power of Love gala. Keep Memory Alive, which is the Ruvo Clinic’s charity foundation, has previously paid tribute to Siegfried & Roy; Muhammad Ali; Quincy Jones with Michael Caine; Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica Berti; Neil Diamond; and at last year’s event at Resorts World, Smokey Robinson with Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

Such superstars as Celine Dion (with Bocelli), Stevie Wonder, Bono of U2, Lionel Richie, Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé and Boyz II Men have performed at the event.

Power of Love, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, is the leading fundraiser for the Ruvo Center and one of the most prominent philanthropic events of the year. The show and dinner, to be prepared this year by star chefs Wolfgang Puck and Tai Ronnen, has drawn upwards of 1,700 guests.

Tyler has previously performed at the gala, singing “Smile” at the 2016 event honoring Tony Bennett. In 2015, he launched the national charity Janie’s Fund, to aid girls who have suffered abuse and neglect.

