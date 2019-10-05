Steven Tyler wants Vegas Strong shirt returned, will pay price

Writing of the monumental performance, I had mentioned the Vegas Strong shirt should be presented at Aerosmith’s museum at Park Theater. But we need the shirt back.

Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler sports his Vegas Strong T-shirt while performing with Joe Perry at Park Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Tyler is seeking the return of that shirt to display at the band's exhibit at the theater entrance. (Sunshine Sachs)

Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler sports his Vegas Strong T-shirt while performing with Joe Perry at Park Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Tyler is seeking the return of that shirt to display at the band's exhibit at the theater entrance. (Sunshine Sachs)

Jeff and Melody Leibow with their daughter, Emma, at the 2017 NF Hope Concert at Palazzo Theater. (Jeff Leibow)

Steven Tyler performs "Come Together" in a T-shirt honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims at Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" show at Park Theater on Tuesday, Oct.1, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Steven Tyler agrees that the Vegas Strong T-shirt he wore Tuesday night would make an inspired museum piece.

He just needs it back.

Tyler is offering two VIP tickets and a personal meet-and-greet to an upcoming Aerosmith show at Park Theater at Park MGM to the individual who caught the shirt during Tuesday night’s show.

The back story on this black T: Tyler pulled on the sleeveless shirt, with the glittery golden message Vegas Strong, at Park Theater during Aerosmith’s tribute to the victims of the Oct. 1 shootings. Tuesday night was the second anniversary of the tragedy, which killed 58 concert-goers at Route 91 Harvest.

Saying, “This is for all the people we’ve lost in Vegas, and for all the people we’ve lost around the world!” Tyler flew through “Come Together,” then peeled off the shirt.

Writing of the monumental performance, I had mentioned the Vegas Strong shirt should be presented at Aerosmith’s museum at Park Theater, which is set up backstage through the full “Deuces Are Wild” run.

However, Tyler tossed the shirt into the crowd as he finished the song. He had not thought much about that move until Wednesday, when his manager, Larry Rudolph, told him he’d read of my idea of salvaging the shirt for posterity.

So for the Aerosmith fan who nabbed that keepsake, opportunity knocks. E-mail me at JKatsilometes@reviewjournal.com to set up a return of the shirt, arrange a rare chance to meet Steven Tyler, and make some history. It’s only right.

D&M shine

I must come clean here, until a few days ago, I had thought Donny and Marie Osmond had been awarded by the Las Vegas Walk of Stars long go. Not so. It happened Friday at Flamingo Las Vegas. The star sits at the hotel’s Strip entrance between the Flamingo and The Cromwell.

The Donny & Marie show closes out Nov. 16 after an 11-year run. That’s more than 1,700 shows in a series originally booked for six weeks. The duo are leaving even as their box-office appeal remains strong, and Caesars Entertainment reportedly offered a four-year extension to continue. No dice.

Donny is still working on his new album, with no date for release, saying recently, “I’m not giving myself a deadline. When it’s ready, it’s ready.” Marie is now co-hosting “The Talk,” often taking the lead in the collective discussion on the CBS daytime talk show.

The theater named for the duo will feature “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” (she’s returning Oct. 22) and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” beginning in January 2020. When D&M close in November, it will likely mark the final family performance of the original set of Osmonds, ever. Only solo projects from 2020 and beyond.

Hope is alive

Jeff Leibow, a member of the “Jersey Boys” in its heyday at Palazzo Theater and later Paris Theater, hosts his ninth annual NF Hope Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, in its new home, Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center. As always, the event benefits Neurofibromatosis Network, the organization serving families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF). is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on any nerve in the body without warning.

Jeff and Melody Leibow’s daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with NF before she had turned a year old and has fought these tumors nearly her entire life. Leibow has raised more than $750,000 in nine years in Las Vegas, starting with the show’s debut at Harrah’s Showroom in 2010. He has also appeared on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. to fight for additional funding.

Chadwick Johnnson, Ashley Fuller Heidi Webster and Jimmy Kilduff are set to perform Sunday, along with the Leibows and even Emma. Some surprises are expected, too. Cost Tickets start at $49 and available at the Smith Center box office, online at thesmithcenter.com, or at 702-749-2000.

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave Wassa Coulibaly, formerly of “Zumanity” at New York-New York, hosts “Faces,” a celebration of African dance, at 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 pm. Sunday at Baobab Stage at Town Square.

Coulibaly, originally from Dakar, Senegal, immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager and won a role in “Zumanity” as the show opened in August 2003. She has worked (and performed) at a kinetic pace to make the Baobab work in two locations at Town Square. Coulibaly has also opened a cafe featuring African tapas, and a Wassa Wear fashion boutique — filled with her own designs — at the latest venue.

Saturday’s show is $25, Sunday’s $40 (brunch included); call 702-369-6649 or go to Baobabstage.com. It’s a rhythmically good time.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.