Stevie Nicks reads ‘love letters’ in Station Casinos’ new campaign

Station Casinos has recruited Fleetwood Mac’s co-founder to read messages in the company’s new marketing campaign.

Station Casinos has laid out its “From Vegas With Love” ad campaign, trumpeting its affection for local residents. The extensive marketing blitz coincides with the company’s 45th anniversary. (Station Casinos)

Station Casinos has laid out its “From Vegas With Love” ad campaign, trumpeting its affection for local residents. The extensive marketing blitz coincides with the company’s 45th anniversary. (Station Casinos)

Station Casinos has laid out its “From Vegas With Love” ad campaign, trumpeting its affection for local residents. The extensive marketing blitz coincides with the company’s 45th anniversary. (Station Casinos)

Station Casinos has laid out its “From Vegas With Love” ad campaign, trumpeting its affection for local residents. The extensive marketing blitz coincides with the company’s 45th anniversary. (Station Casinos)

First, the voice that sounds like Stevie Nicks, is. The subjects in the video who look like employees, are. The messages that seem directed at Las Vegas locals, are meant to.

Station Casinos has laid out its “From Vegas With Love” ad campaign, trumpeting its affection for local residents. The extensive marketing blitz coincides with the company’s 45th anniversary.

Nicks, co-founder of the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, narrates video spots to be broadcast across the city. She was chosen for the band’s frequent headlining performances and her own solo shows.

The Youngbloods’ hit “Get Together” is the soundtrack. Several Station Casinos employees chart their time with the company. The spots hit on specific facets of the city. Billboards have been installed at Station hotel-casinos throughout the valley, with such messages as ““We grew up here. That’s our house advantage,” and “Shoutout to everyone that moved here ‘just for a couple of years’ and never left.”

Station Casinos Chief Operating Officer Bob Finch said in a statement that the company wanted to honor the city and its loyal Station customers.

“We believe that ‘From Vegas With Love’ is a relevant, light-hearted love letter to the people who live and stay in Las Vegas — that will continue to bring locals together and create a greater connection throughout our beloved city,” Finch said. “And as our billboard says: Been here, still here, staying here.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.