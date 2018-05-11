Stevie Wonder is ready for a run on on the Strip

Sources with knowledge of Stevie Wonder’s schedule indicate he will perform five shows at The Park Theater late this summer, most likely in August.

Stevie Wonder performs in concert during his Songs in the Key of Life Tour 2014 at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Stevie Wonder performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Stevie Wonder has plans for a working, summer vacation in Las Vegas.

According to published reports, Wonder told the crowd at a private, VIP performance at Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Calif. late Thursday night that he plans to perform shows this year to celebrate life , love and music.

Wonder didn’t specify the venue or schedule, but sources with knowledge of his schedule indicate he will perform five shows at The Park Theater late this summer, most likely in August (I’d tweeted about the likelihood of a Wonder engagement on April 21). Park Theater has no music-concert ticket sales posted for that month (though comic Bill Burr headlines on Aug. 21). Bruno Mars is back for three shows July 25, 27 and 28. Queen with Adam Lambert is set for 10 shows from Sept. 1-22.

Wonder, who turns 68 on Sunday, also plans to finish his long-awaited album, “Through the Eyes of Wonder” by the end of the year. His most recent show in Las Vegas was during Life is Beautiful in May 2015. He also performed an all-star tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards show at T-Mobile Arena in May 2016.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.