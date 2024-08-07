105°F
Kats

Stewart’s ‘24 Las Vegas Strip finale canceled after ‘25 schedule announced

Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace Colosseum on Sept. 30, 2019. (Denise Truscello)
British pop icon Rod Stewart smiles while he speaks as he presents the Teaching award at King C ...
Rod Stewart at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)
Rod Stewart performs on March 26, 2016. (Denise Truscello)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 1:18 pm
 
Updated August 7, 2024 - 1:41 pm

Wednesday was a busy day for Rod Stewart. He announced 12 shows and canceled one.

What was to be Stewart’s final show of 2024 at the Colosseum was called off at about 12:45 p.m., as Stewart reportedly is suffering from strep throat.

Ticket holders are to contact their point-of-purchase to re-book or seek a refund.

Stewart had reportedly mentioned he was in some physical discomfort during an appearance Saturday night at the Barbershop at Cosmopolitan, celebrating the one year anniversary of his Wolfie’s Whisky liquor brand.

Stewart’s Wednesday performance was originally to be his last show ever at Caesars Palace. But Wednesday morning, the 79-year-old rock star announced “The Encore Shows” at the venue, running March 12-June 8, 2025. Stewart’s residency “The Hits” opened in 2011.

Wednesday was to be the knighted rock star’s 200th performance. He said on social media, “I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

