Sting postpones Las Vegas residency

Sting has announced a postponement of the opening of his headlining series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Sting performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Sting performs outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dubbed “My Songs,” the shows originally scheduled from Jan. 29-Feb. 13 have been moved to Oct. 29-Nov. 13, 2021. The shuffle means the series now premieres May 7-22, 2021. Those dates are unaffected by the rock superstar’s announcement, which he issued Friday on his official Twitter post.

Before those dates, and originally, the 16-show run was supposed to have covered select dates from May 22-Sept. 2 of this year. All of the schedule moves are owed to the shutdown of live entertainment due to COVID safety concerns.

Sting posted on his Twitter feed, “Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you again soon!” He also listed his Sting.com website for further information.

The site informs, “Fans who have purchased tickets to an affected performance will have their tickets automatically transferred to a new date with the exact same seats, including VIP packages where applicable. If you are unable to attend that date, please visit your original point of purchase for a refund.”

Set in the revamped Colosseum “My Songs” is to highlight songs Sting has written over his 40-plus-year career, beginning in 1977 with The Police and continuing on with his solo career beginning in 1985.

The Colosseum has been busy with announcements recently, with Usher performing his new residency beginning July 16. Morrissey announced this week that his “Viva Mod Vegas” production has been rescheduled to August-September of next year.

