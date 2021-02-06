Sting reschedules ‘My Songs’ shows — again

Sting performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Sting won’t be opening his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Place in May after all.

Sting’s May 7-May 22 run has been pulled from the calendar and rescheduled for June 3-June 18, 2022. Sting’s official Twitter account announced the decision to re-slot the dates was made “after careful consideration.” His eight dates from Oct. 29-Nov. 13 represent his first run at the Colosseum.

Ticket-holders for the May performances will have their tickets moved to a new date, with the same seats. If those fans can’t make the rescheduled dates, they can be refunded at the original point of purchase.

“My Songs” was originally scheduled to open Jan. 29 through Feb. 13 of this year. Those dates were shuffled to October-November. Usher is now the superstar set to reopen the venue, performing his new residency beginning July 16. Morrissey’s “Viva Mod Vegas” production has been rescheduled to August-September of next year.

