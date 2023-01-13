56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Storm knocks Vegas PBS off the air

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2023 - 4:23 pm
Amber Renee Dixon, host of "Nevada Week," is shown in a promotional photo. (Vegas PBS)
Amber Renee Dixon, host of "Nevada Week," is shown in a promotional photo. (Vegas PBS)
(Vegas PBS Twitter)
(Vegas PBS Twitter)

Vegas PBS has been off the air because of technical issues. In the old days, this would have meant, no PBS.

But not today.

The Las Vegas station’s on-air functions have been down for the past two days. However, programming is still available via live steam at vegaspbs.org/livetv.

Shows that have already aired can be revisited at the website and also on the free PBS Video app.

The company posted Thursday, “We appreciate your patience as we work to return our over-the-air broadcast. Repairs are underway to replace an electrical transformer that was damaged during Tuesday night’s storm and we hope to be back up soon.”

Tuesday, the company said, “We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” The company will update as events merit, and so will we.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
2
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
3
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
4
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
5
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Vegas singer rises to the moment in Bills-Patriots game
Vegas singer rises to the moment in Bills-Patriots game
Disney show sets Strip opening date
Disney show sets Strip opening date
Dion’s fans miffed, but Rolling Stone snub has little impact
Dion’s fans miffed, but Rolling Stone snub has little impact
Kevin Hart’s March at Resorts World is just the start
Kevin Hart’s March at Resorts World is just the start
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
Silk Sonic, Penn & Teller, Miranda Lambert top Vegas awards in ’22
Silk Sonic, Penn & Teller, Miranda Lambert top Vegas awards in ’22