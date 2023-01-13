Storm knocks Vegas PBS off the air

Vegas PBS is off the air, for now. But there’s an app or website for that.

Vegas PBS has been off the air because of technical issues. In the old days, this would have meant, no PBS.

But not today.

The Las Vegas station’s on-air functions have been down for the past two days. However, programming is still available via live steam at vegaspbs.org/livetv.

Shows that have already aired can be revisited at the website and also on the free PBS Video app.

The company posted Thursday, “We appreciate your patience as we work to return our over-the-air broadcast. Repairs are underway to replace an electrical transformer that was damaged during Tuesday night’s storm and we hope to be back up soon.”

Tuesday, the company said, “We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” The company will update as events merit, and so will we.

