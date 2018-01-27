Stormy Daniels set for strip club appearance in Las Vegas

Adult-film star and director Stormy Daniels is expected to meet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos tonight at Little Darlings.

Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Stormy has touched down in Las Vegas.

Famed adult-film star, director and industry ambassador Stormy Daniels is set to appear at 11 tonight at Little Darlings Las Vegas adult nightclub at 1514 Western Ave. A club rep said today she is expected to meet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos.

The rep said he was not sure if she would dance at the nightspot. Little Darlings bills itself as Las Vegas’s only totally nude strip club, and is part of the Deja Vu adult entertainment chain in Las Vegas.

Daniels’ appearance at Little Darlings is the latest leg in her “Make America Horny Again” tour. Daniels is also scheduled to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, after President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

As Kimmel said in a Twitter post, “I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA.”

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

Daniels is capitalizing on her recent, newfound fame as a result of being accused of accepting $130,000 in a nondisclosure agreement from Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, just days before the 2016 presidential election.

According to reports published first in the Wall Street Journal, the money was paid in exchange for Daniels keeping quiet about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. (The White House has denied any sexual encounter took place, and has declined to comment on any agreement.)

Daniels has consented to a few interview since the news broke, but has not addressed direct questions about reports of her tryst with Trump. When Inside Edition correspondent Jim Moret asked her, “Did you have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump?” the venerable film star just blinked and silently stared back.

The 38-year-old Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is also in town for the annual Adult Entertainment Expo at Hard Rock Hotel. As a representative of Wicked Entertainment, Daniels is nominated for three awards in Saturday night’s Adult Video Network awards show at The Joint (she is nominated as an actress, for best screenplay and as best director). She has claimed several awards in past AVN shows dating to her start in the business in 2004.

