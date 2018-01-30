Stormy Daniels to tee up ‘The Big Game’ at Sapphire

Stormy Daniels has not spoken publicly about her relationship with Donald Trump, but continues her national tour of personal appearances.

Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Bobby Slayton headlines South Point Showroom on Friday and Saturday. (Courtesy)

Michael Radiff, left, April Leopardi, top, and Anne Martinez test the new teapot prop for the stage show "Alice" at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. The show returns to the stage Feb. 12. (Anne Martinez)

Stormy Daniels makes it move. We’re talking about business at strip clubs, of course.

The visiting adult-film star drew a crowd of nearly 3,000 at Little Darlings Las Vegas adult nightclub at 1514 Western Ave. on Friday night. The club usually does between 1,800-2,000 through the door on a typical Friday night. Officials say they were forced to turn away about 300 fans at 11:30 p.m., just as Daniels arrived.

Daniels was in town for the Adult Entertainment Expo at Hard Rock Hotel. She is playing off recent coverage of her purported romantic connection to Donald Trump a decade ago, where she reportedly was paid $130,000 by a Trump attorney to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

An adept stage artist, Daniels did not perform a full dance number during her time at Little Darlings, but did reportedly flash the crowd from the stage. The place loved that.

Daniels also put up record-breaking numbers during a Jan. 19 appearance at Trophy Club in Greenville, S.C., all part of her “Make America Horny Again” U.S. tour, which is expected to continue at least through June.

Daniels has not spoken publicly about her relationship with Trump, but continues her national tour of personal appearances. She is to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night, after Trump’s State of the Union address.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Daniels returns to VegasVille to host Sapphire Las Vegas’s “Big Game” bash. The festivities start outside with a tailgate buffet at 11 a.m. Drink specials, a mobile arcade e-sports truck, and big screens to show the big game are part of the party. The fete moves indoors at noon; Daniels is supposed be on hand to mingle and pose for photos throughout.

Speaking of the Big Game …

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dexter McDonald hosts a viewing party at Crazy Horse III starting at 3:30 pm. Sunday. The club boasts 70-and 100-inch televisions, with McDonald on hand with a collection of CHIII cheerleaders.

Return of Slayton

Longtime column fave Bobby Slayton is back in VegasVille this weekend. “The Pitbull of Comedy” headlines South Point Showroom at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Slayton has performed intermittently in Las Vegas for decades, most notably in his own headlining series at Hooters in 2011.

Slayton headlines a bill that also features Robert Duchaine, who opened for him at Hooters; and Joe DeRosa, who has toured with top comic and actor Bill Burr. Slayton has been working the clubs for more than 30 years and has appeared in such films as “Bandits,” “Get Shorty,” “Ed Wood” and “Dreamgirls,” where he portrayed Rat Pack comic Joey Bishop.

Slayton steps in for Artie Lange, who had been booked to headline the room until entering a medical facility in mid-December. Lange sought help after pleading guilty to possession of 81 small bags of heroin in May.

On the topic of comedy …

Construction on The Comedy Cellar is moving forward at the Rio. The Vegas outpost of the famous Manhattan club is set to open in the spring (or so claims the Comedy Cellar website) in the former Kings Room space on the hotel’s casino level. Eddie Griffin, who has headlined Kings Room for the past five years, moves upstairs into the former Martorano’s restaurant space.

The Comedy Cellar was featured on Louis C.K.’s pre-sex scandal series “Louie” on FX. Such comic standouts as Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell, Judah Friedlander, Colin Quinn, Jim Norton and Amy Shumer have headlined the club.

Fit to a tea

Anne Martinez and her husband, Johnny, know how to serve tea. The new prop in “Alice” at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort proves such.

The couple have finished with a giant teapot to be used in an upgraded aerial number to be unveiled when the show returns at 9 p.m. Feb. 12. Measuring three feet in height and seven feet in length, the prop is made of steel and took 34 hours to complete.

Three performers (Anne, April Leopardi and Michael Radiff as The White Knight) are to hang from this piece. Part of the fun will be moving it into, and out of, Rocks Lounge.

Who Was Where

Criss Angel, with his son, Johnny Crisstopher and an impressive entourage, Sunday at “Inferno” at Paris Las Vegas … Gordon Ramsay, in club mode at Omnia at Caesars Palace on Friday, after his raging opening of Hell’s Kitchen … Mirage 1OAk Nightclub headliner Matt Goss and Piero’s songstress Pia Zadora, taking to the red carpet at Saturday’s Nevada Ballet Theatre Black and White Gala at Wynn Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.